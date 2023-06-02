Spinners Home Opener Airs Tonight on WFJA 

By Austin Thomas

The Sanford Spinners will make their long-awaited return to Tramway Park on Friday, June 2nd, taking on the Clayton Clovers. The Spinners, now in their third season in the Old North State League (ONSL) have a 1-1 record thus far on the young season, but look to build off of last year’s success which saw them reach the ONSL playoff semi-finals, before being eliminated by their rival, the Sandhills Bogeys.

The Old North State League, a wood-bat summer league, features collegiate players from across the country. Over the next couple of months, ballplayers from the far reaches of Texas, Ohio, Maryland, and several other states in-between, will call Sanford home.

Back at the helm for his third season is Head Coach Jeremy Palme.

WFJA is excited to bring you Sanford Spinners action all summer long, as the Spinners seek the 2023 ONSL Championship. Spinners home games are played at Tramway Park, on the campus of Southern Lee. This Friday’s game will go on air at 6:45 for a pregame show, with a 7:00 first pitch. Austin Thomas will be on the call for WFJA.

Below is the current broadcast schedule for the Spinners: