Streaking Cavaliers Win 10-7 – Face Orange Friday Night

May 18, 2023|

The Southern Lee Cavaliers continued their good play as they beat Currituck County 10-7 in the 3rd round of the State 3A Baseball Championship. The 18-8 Cavaliers will travel to 25-2 Orange HS this Friday night for a 4th round matchup in the Eastern Final 4. Southern Lee has won 14 of their last 16 games while Orange has won 18 straight.

Gametime is 6:00 and the game will air at 5:45 on WFJA. Austin Thomas will call the play-by-play for WFJA Sports.

Share this Article

More Sports Posts

It’s Hard To Like Where This Is Going – Politicians Taking Over Decision Making In High School Sports Competitions

Cavaliers & Yellow Jackets Both Win 1st Round Games – Move to 2nd Round of State 3A Playoffs

Cavaliers Sweep McDuffie, Yellow Jackets to Grab Top 3A Spot

Cavaliers Rally in 7th to Top Yellow Jackets, Set Up Big Game This Thursday

Local Teams Fighting for Playoffs in Sandhills 3A/4A Baseball

Sports Archive
News Archive

Discover Other Content