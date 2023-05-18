Streaking Cavaliers Win 10-7 – Face Orange Friday Night

The Southern Lee Cavaliers continued their good play as they beat Currituck County 10-7 in the 3rd round of the State 3A Baseball Championship. The 18-8 Cavaliers will travel to 25-2 Orange HS this Friday night for a 4th round matchup in the Eastern Final 4. Southern Lee has won 14 of their last 16 games while Orange has won 18 straight.

Gametime is 6:00 and the game will air at 5:45 on WFJA. Austin Thomas will call the play-by-play for WFJA Sports.