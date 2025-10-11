Trojans Beat Lee County 35-14 in Carolina Pines 6A Action

South Johnston overcame an early 7-0 deficit to score 35 straight points and get past Lee County 35-14 in Carolina Pines 6A action. The Trojans, known more for their ability to run the ball, went to their passing game to roll up 216 yards and 4 scores to get past the visiting Yellow Jackets and hand Lee County its first conference loss of the season. Lee’s defense held the Trojan running game in check – allowing only 53 yards on the ground, but the Trojans continually found holes in the Jacket secondary to reel off 4 straight scores through the air.

Aiden Poole was 21 of 33 passing for 195 yards and BJ Baldwin rushed for 85 yards to lead the Yellow Jackets but penalties and one turnover help to stop several Lee County drives.

South Johnston improved to 2-2 in league play and 4-3 overall while Lee County fell to 3-1 and 4-3. Lee County will be home next week against Harnett Central.

Scoring

Lee County 7 0 0 7 14

South Johnston 0 14 7 14 35

Scoring Summary

LC – Cody Graham 1 run (Alex Borrell kick)

SJ – Williams 10 pass to Forsyth (kick good)

SJ – Williams 24 pass to Weaver (kick good)

SJ – Williams 9 pass to Forsyth (kick good)

SJ – Williams 26 pass to Odle (kick good)

SJ – Weaver 28 run (kick good)

LC – Aiden Poole 16 pass to Destry Smith (Borrell kick)

Rushing

LC – BJ Baldwin 20-85, Damian Prosser 2-10, Cody Graham 2-6, Aiden Poole 4-(-20) Totals 28-81

SJ – Totals 31-53

Passing

LC – Poole 21-33-193

SJ – Totals 18-24-216

Receiving

LC – Javonte Randall 7-43, Destry Smith 6-58, Lincoln Smith 3-33, MJ Sanders 3-21, BJ Baldwin 1-10, Damian Prosser 1-9 Totals 21-193

Stats were surprising close considering the score…

1st Downs South Johnston 15, Lee County 14, Total yardage Lee County led 274 to 269, turnovers Lee County 1, SJ 0.