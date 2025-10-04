Trojans Rush Past Cavaliers 45-7

Getting off to a fast start has been successful for the Southern Lee Cavaliers in the last couple of weeks, scoring on their first drives of the game. In their first game at home in over a month, the Cavs got into South Johnston territory before turning the ball over on downs, but it was all Trojans from there as they beat the Cavaliers 45-7 at Cletis B. Gore Stadium.

Southern Lee’s defense struggled all night to keep the South Johnston run game under control, giving up four rushing touchdowns and 191 yards in the first half as South Johnston took a 28-0 lead to the break.

After holding the Trojans to a field goal on their opening drive of the second half, the Cavaliers put a scoring drive of their own together as Junior Running Back Kaiden Blackshear-Watson took the handoff, broke two South Johnston tackles and scampered in from 35 yards out to give the Cavs their lone score on the night.

Senior Defensive Back Jaylin Barnes had an interception on the night to turn back a Trojan drive.

Southern Lee (1-1, 1-4) finishes the Triton game at 5pm Monday, and will host Union Pines (3-0, 5-1) next Friday.

South Johnston 7 21 3 14 45

Southern Lee 0 0 7 0 7

Scoring Summary

SJ – Holt Langston 30yd run (Eli Adams kick)

SJ – Langston 5yd run (Adams kick)

SJ – Kenny Forsythe 5yd run (Adams kick)

SJ – Langston 10yd run (Adams kick)

SJ – Adams 28yd FG

SL- Kaiden Blackshear Watson 35yd run (Kessler Petrarca kick)

SJ – Forsythe 38yd pass to Tyler Williams (Adams kick)

SJ – Troy Strunk 70yd Interception return (Adams kick)

Passing

SJ – 5-6-91-1TD-1INT

SL – Caleb Coro 5-14-43-2 INT; Ben Harrington 5-13-1 INT; TOTALS 10-27-79-3 INT

Rushing

SJ – 43-318-4TD

SL – Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 12-69-1TD; Amari Britton 7-30; Tommy Lineberry 2-8; Ben Harrington 1-0; Caleb Coro 1-(-10) TOTALS 23-101-1TD

Receiving

SJ – 5-91-1TD

SL – Kessler Petrarca 4-34; Jaylin Barnes 2-24; Jamir Butler 2-7; Kaiden Blackshear Watson 1-7; Amari Britton 1-6; TOTALS 10-79.

Southern Lee had 180 total yards to South Johnston 409.

Southern Lee had just five penalties on the night, their fewest on season.

Southern Lee ran 53 plays to South Johnston 52.

Senior Offensive Lineman Devon Leaks was named the Bubba’s Subs and Pizza/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Senior Defensive Back Jaylin Barnes was named the Bubba’s Subs & Pizza/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

The Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coach Blanks Player of the Game for both the Triton and South Johnston games will be announced Tuesday evening October 7th on the Coach Blanks Show at 7:30 on WFJA 105.5FM