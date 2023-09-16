Union Pines Upsets Lee County in Double OT 40-33
The Union Pines Vikings took advantage of 3 Lee County turnovers in the 2nd quarter and flipped a 13-0 deficit into a 27-13 lead and held on win in double OT in a Sandhills 3A/4A matchup. The Yellow Jackets seemed in control after scoring TDs on its 1st two possessions to lead 13-0, but two fumbles and a Pick-6 later, the Vikings led 21-13 at the break.
Union Pines scored on its 1st possession of the 2nd half to push the lead to 27-13, before the Yellow Jackets began to come back. A 23-yard run by Jack Martin for a score got Lee County within 27-19 and 1:29 seconds later Lee picked up another score and a 2-pt conversion to tie the game at 27 with 3:30 to play. Lee County forced a 4th and 4 at the Vikings own 33-yard line and Union Pines went for it – and the Jackets got the stop and great field position with 1:45 to play. Lee County moved to the 7-yard line where Alonzo Hernandez’s 24-yard FG missed wide left, and the teams went to overtime.
Both teams scored TDs in the 1st OT, with the Vikings missing on a two-point conversion and Lee missing a kick. The Vikings were able to score from 2 yards out in the 2nd OT and finished the game with a sack to get the win.
Lee County falls to 3-2, 0-1 on the season and Union Pines is 2-3, 1-0. Lee County will host Hoke County next Friday night.
Scoring
Union Pines 7 14 6 0 6 7 40
Lee County 13 0 6 8 6 0 33
Scoring Summary
LC – Isaiah Peoples 5 run (2-pt conversion failed)
LC – Drake Brown 3 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)
UP – Tobias 23 pass from Goswick (Yarter kick)
UP – Goswick 2 run (Yarter kick)
UP – Womack 39-yard Int Return (Yarter kick)
UP – Tobias 33 pass from Goswick (conversion failed)
LC – Jack Martin 23 run (kick failed)
LC – Drake Brown 2 run (2-pt conversion good)
OT Scoring
UP – Tobias 10 pass from Goswick (conversion failed)
LC – Brown 2 run (kick failed)
LC – Mooring 2 run (Yarter kick)
Rushing
UP – Milton 13-19, Goswick 14-50-1TD, Thomas 7-13, Mooring 2-2 Totals 36-84
LC – Isaiah Peoples 15-101-1TD, Drake Brown 17-87-2TD, Terrance McKendall 4-14, Jack Martin 8-(-6)-1TD Totals 34-194
Passing
UP – Goswick 14-24-129-2TDs-2 Int
LC – Martin 21-33-162-1 Int
Receiving
UP – Tobias 6-92-3Tds, Biggs 3-18, McCormick 3-21, Thomas 1-(-1), Milton 1-0 Totals 14-129
LC – Jayden Hill 13-93, Sam Benton 1-5, Kamaree Butler 2-40, Isaiah People 4-10, Drake Brown 1-18 Totals 21-194
- Lee County lost the turnover battle 3-2 with all 3 coming in the 2nd quarter. It led to 21 UPines points in a 3-minute span. Lee forced two turnovers – both interceptions by Anthony Battle and Ayo Adesanya.
- WFJA selected Isaiah Peoples as the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game, and Ayo Adesanya was selected as the Normann Financial Group Defensive Player of the Game.
- Lee County had 22 1st down to 11 for Union Pines but the Yellow racked up 105 penalty yards to UPines 70.
- Join us for the Steve Burdeau Coach’s Show this Tuesday night at 7:00 on WFJA Sports.