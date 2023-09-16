Union Pines Upsets Lee County in Double OT 40-33

The Union Pines Vikings took advantage of 3 Lee County turnovers in the 2nd quarter and flipped a 13-0 deficit into a 27-13 lead and held on win in double OT in a Sandhills 3A/4A matchup. The Yellow Jackets seemed in control after scoring TDs on its 1st two possessions to lead 13-0, but two fumbles and a Pick-6 later, the Vikings led 21-13 at the break.

Union Pines scored on its 1st possession of the 2nd half to push the lead to 27-13, before the Yellow Jackets began to come back. A 23-yard run by Jack Martin for a score got Lee County within 27-19 and 1:29 seconds later Lee picked up another score and a 2-pt conversion to tie the game at 27 with 3:30 to play. Lee County forced a 4th and 4 at the Vikings own 33-yard line and Union Pines went for it – and the Jackets got the stop and great field position with 1:45 to play. Lee County moved to the 7-yard line where Alonzo Hernandez’s 24-yard FG missed wide left, and the teams went to overtime.

Both teams scored TDs in the 1st OT, with the Vikings missing on a two-point conversion and Lee missing a kick. The Vikings were able to score from 2 yards out in the 2nd OT and finished the game with a sack to get the win.

Lee County falls to 3-2, 0-1 on the season and Union Pines is 2-3, 1-0. Lee County will host Hoke County next Friday night.

Scoring

Union Pines 7 14 6 0 6 7 40

Lee County 13 0 6 8 6 0 33

Scoring Summary

LC – Isaiah Peoples 5 run (2-pt conversion failed)

LC – Drake Brown 3 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

UP – Tobias 23 pass from Goswick (Yarter kick)

UP – Goswick 2 run (Yarter kick)

UP – Womack 39-yard Int Return (Yarter kick)

UP – Tobias 33 pass from Goswick (conversion failed)

LC – Jack Martin 23 run (kick failed)

LC – Drake Brown 2 run (2-pt conversion good)

OT Scoring

UP – Tobias 10 pass from Goswick (conversion failed)

LC – Brown 2 run (kick failed)

LC – Mooring 2 run (Yarter kick)

Rushing

UP – Milton 13-19, Goswick 14-50-1TD, Thomas 7-13, Mooring 2-2 Totals 36-84

LC – Isaiah Peoples 15-101-1TD, Drake Brown 17-87-2TD, Terrance McKendall 4-14, Jack Martin 8-(-6)-1TD Totals 34-194

Passing

UP – Goswick 14-24-129-2TDs-2 Int

LC – Martin 21-33-162-1 Int

Receiving

UP – Tobias 6-92-3Tds, Biggs 3-18, McCormick 3-21, Thomas 1-(-1), Milton 1-0 Totals 14-129

LC – Jayden Hill 13-93, Sam Benton 1-5, Kamaree Butler 2-40, Isaiah People 4-10, Drake Brown 1-18 Totals 21-194