Vikings Rush Past Cavaliers 45-13

For the third time in the last four weeks, the Southern Lee Cavaliers started fast, taking the opening kickoff and scoring less than four minutes into the game for an early 7-0 lead against the first place Union Pines Vikings. Unfortunately, the Cavs would not see the end zone again until the final gun in dropping their Homecoming game 45-13 at Cletis B. Gore Stadium.

After an initial holding penalty on that opening kickoff pinned Southern Lee at their own 11-yard line, they went on a 6-play 89-yard drive finishing with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Sophomore Ben Harrington to Junior Wide Receiver Kessler Petrarca for the quick lead.

A fumble by Union Pines on their first play from scrimmage, gave the Cavs the ball at the Viking 34-yard line. However, after two back-to-back holding penalties, the Cavs turned the ball over on downs and were never a threat again.

The Vikings ran for 195 yards and five rushing touchdowns, scoring on their next six possessions after the first quarter fumble to put the game away.

Sophomore Quarterback Caleb Coro came in late in the 4th and connected with Petrarca on a 33-yard touchdown pass as time expired for the final score on the night for the Cavaliers.

Southern Lee (0-7, 0-4) hosts West Johnston (3-4, 2-2) next Friday night.

Union Pines 8 16 21 0 45

Southern Lee 7 0 0 6 13

Scoring Summary

SL – Ben Harrington 75 yd pass to Kessler Petrarca (Petrarca kick)

UP– Tyler Thomas 2 yd run (2pt try good)

UP – Thomas 20 yd run (Kick failed)

UP – Thomas 25 yd run (Kaeden Sovey kick)

UP – Dylan Miller 28 yd FG

UP – Ian Hicks 34 yd pass to Hayne Tobias (Sovey kick)

UP – Thomas 4 yd run (Sovey kick)

UP – Curnie Sanders 6 yd run (Sovey kick)

SL – Caleb Coro 33 yd pass to Petrarca (No PAT tried)

Passing

UP – 5-12-97-1TD

SL – Ben Harrington 11-18-147-1TD; Caleb Coro 3-3-58-1TD; TOTALS 14-21-205-2TD

Rushing

UP – 36-195-5TD

SL – Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 5-22; Tommy Lineberry 2-6; Amari Britton 2-4; Ben Harrington 5-(-35); TOTALS 14-(-3)

Receiving

UP – 5-97-1TD

SL – Kessler Petrarca 5-147-2TD; Jaylin Barnes 3-30; Jamir Butler 4-16; Treshon Jackson 1-14; Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 1-(-2); TOTALS 14-205-2TD

Southern Lee had two turnovers to Union Pines one.

Southern Lee had 10 penalties to Union Pines 2.

Southern Lee was 4/8 on third down conversions.

Senior Alison Luna was named Homecoming Queen for 2025.

WWGP/Bubba’s Subs and Pizza Offensive player of the game was Junior WR Kessler Petrarca.

WWGP/Bubba’s Subs and Pizza Defensive player of the game was Junior LB/P Luke Waters.

