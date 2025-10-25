Vikings Rush Past Lee County for Carolina Pines 6A Title 42-3

The Union Pines Vikings proved Friday night that they are the top team in the Carolina Pines 6A Conference with a convincing win over the Lee County Yellow Jackets by a 42-3 score. The Vikings led 14-3 at the half but turned on the after burners at the break to run away with a lopsided 42-3 win. Union Pines won their first conference title in more than 50 years and improved to 8-1 on the season and are still unbeaten (6-0) in conference play.

Neither team scored on their opening drives and Union Pines would get the first score on a 3-yard plunge by Adrian Colon with 1:45 left in the first to take a 7-0 lead. Lee County would answer with a 9-play drive that ended with a Alex Borrell 29-yard field goal to make it 7-3. Dylan Benedict would go over from 3 yards out to push the Union Pines lead to 14-3 at the break.

It was all Union Pines in the 2nd half as their defense controlled Lee County and their offense would crank up with three 3rd quarter TDs and went on to a 42-3 win. The Vikings would roll up 350 yards of total offense on the night and held the Yellow Jackets without a 1st down in the 2nd half until the Yellow Jackets’ final drive of the game.

Lee County falls to 4-2 in conference play and 5-4 overall on the season. Lee County will travel to Southern Lee next Friday while the Vikings will host Western Harnett.

Scoring

Union Pines 7 7 21 7 42

Lee County 0 3 0 0 3

Scoring Summary

UP – Colon 3 run (kick good)

LC – Alex Borrell 29 FG

UP – Benedict 3 run (kick good)

UP – Hicks 49 TD pass to Erguiza (kick good)

UP – Thomas 28 run (kick good)

UP – Colon 16 run (kick good)

UP – Hicks 15 pass to Tobias (kick good)

Rushing

UP – Totals 33-220

LC – BJ Baldwin 23-117, Damian Prosser 5-16, Cody Graham 2-0, Aiden Poole 3-(-8) Totals 33-125

Passing

UP – 11-18-144

LC – Aiden Poole 10-22-96

Receiving

UP – Totals 11-144

LC – Javonte Randall 2-37, Destry Smith 2-16, Lincoln Smith 2-22, Rodney Tucker 1-4, MJ Sanders 1-11, BJ Baldwin 2-6 Totals 10-96