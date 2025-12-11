WFJA to Air Broadway Parade This Saturday at 2:00 PM

Once again, Sandhills Broadcasting and WFJA will broadcast from the Broadway Parade this coming Saturday, December 13 beginning at 2:00 pm. WFJA’s Margaret Murchison will headline a veteran crew that includes Kelli Laudate and Wendy Bryan as they discuss the sights and sounds from what has turned into the area’s largest parade of the 2025 holiday season.

Rumor is that the WFJA Chicken will also be on hand walking the streets and many other interesting floats and characters will be the topic of discussion. The WFJA broadcast area will be right in front of the Brass Kettle Cafe near the end of the parade route. Join Margaret and crew at 2:00 on Saturday on 105.5 FM.