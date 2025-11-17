Yellow Jacket Season Ends With 2nd Round Loss at Union Pines
The Union Pines Vikings rolled to a 35-0 win over Lee County in the 2nd Round of the State 6A Football Championship Friday night at Viking Stadium in Cameron. Union Pines jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and cruised the rest of the way, holding Lee County to 61 total yards of offense and improving to 10-1 on the season. Lee County finished their season at 7-5.
Union Pines scored on its first possession with a 26-yard run by Adrian Colon and followed it with a 16-yard TD pass from Ian Hicks to Hayne Tobias and led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Vikings would add another Colon run – this one from 1 yard out – to lead 21-0 at the half.
The Vikings continued to shut down the Yellow Jacket offense in the 2nd half and added two third quarter scores for the final 35-0 margin.
Scoring
Lee County 0 0 0 0 0
Union Pines 14 7 14 0 35
Scoring Summary
UP – Colon 26 run (kick failed)
UP – Tobias 16 pass from Hicks (2-pt conv good)
UP – Colon 1 run (kick good)
UP – Graham 31 pass from Hicks (kick good)
UP – Colon 44 pass from Hicks (kick good)
Rushing
LC – BJ Baldwin 9-15, Damian Prosser 1-6, Aiden Poole 10-(-50) Totals 20-(-29)
UP – Totals 24-111
Passing
LC – Aiden Poole 12-21-90
UP – Totals 17-20-221
Receiving
LC – MJ Saunders 4-19, Lincoln Smith 4-40, Rodney Tucker 2-29, BJ Baldwin 1-0, Jaysiyah Collins 1-2 Totals 12-90
- Lincoln Smith was selected as the Bubba Subs & Pizza Offensive Player of the Game for Lee County and DeAngelo Prince was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game.
- Union Pines had 332 yards of total offense and Lee County had 61. The Vikings led in first downs 16 to 6.
- The 11 drives for Lee County ended with two turnovers and 9 punts in the game and Lee County never crossed mid-field against the Viking defense.
- Field position was a major factor throughout the game – as Union Pines started 7 of their 11 drives in Lee County territory. Lee County started 8 of their 11 drives inside their own 20-yard line.
