Yellow Jacket Season Ends With 2nd Round Loss at Union Pines

The Union Pines Vikings rolled to a 35-0 win over Lee County in the 2nd Round of the State 6A Football Championship Friday night at Viking Stadium in Cameron. Union Pines jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and cruised the rest of the way, holding Lee County to 61 total yards of offense and improving to 10-1 on the season. Lee County finished their season at 7-5.

Union Pines scored on its first possession with a 26-yard run by Adrian Colon and followed it with a 16-yard TD pass from Ian Hicks to Hayne Tobias and led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Vikings would add another Colon run – this one from 1 yard out – to lead 21-0 at the half.

The Vikings continued to shut down the Yellow Jacket offense in the 2nd half and added two third quarter scores for the final 35-0 margin.

Scoring

Lee County 0 0 0 0 0

Union Pines 14 7 14 0 35

Scoring Summary

UP – Colon 26 run (kick failed)

UP – Tobias 16 pass from Hicks (2-pt conv good)

UP – Colon 1 run (kick good)

UP – Graham 31 pass from Hicks (kick good)

UP – Colon 44 pass from Hicks (kick good)

Rushing

LC – BJ Baldwin 9-15, Damian Prosser 1-6, Aiden Poole 10-(-50) Totals 20-(-29)

UP – Totals 24-111

Passing

LC – Aiden Poole 12-21-90

UP – Totals 17-20-221

Receiving

LC – MJ Saunders 4-19, Lincoln Smith 4-40, Rodney Tucker 2-29, BJ Baldwin 1-0, Jaysiyah Collins 1-2 Totals 12-90