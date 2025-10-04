Yellow Jackets Roll Past Western Harnett 34-6
The Lee County Yellow Jackets used a fast start and dominated Western Harnett from start to finish and earned their 4th straight win 34-6 on the road in Carolina Pines 6A action. Lee County scored on its first two possessions and steadily pulled away from the overmatched Eagles to start 3-0 in conference play. The Yellow Jacket offense scored 3 TDs and the defense added two more in the 2nd half with the Lee defense only allowing 74 yards of total offense for the Eagles.
BJ Baldwin scored three (3) first half TDs and finished with 95 yards on 17 carries and the Jackets were 10 of 17 passing for 102 yards on the night. There was a total of 26 penalties in the game by the two teams that continually stopped offensive drives for both teams throughout the night.
Lee County took the opening kickoff and BJ Baldwin ended a 9-play drive with a 1-yard plunge for a 7-0 lead. After holding the Eagles to -16 yards on their first possession forcing a punt, Lee County scored on another BJ Baldwin run – this one from 14 yards out – to take a 14-0 lead only 10 minutes into the game. Seven of Western’s 12 offensive possessions ended with negative yardage and Lee was able to keep Western Harnett off the scoreboard until the final 7 seconds of the game.
Lee County is now 4-2 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. The Yellow Jackets will travel to South Johnston next Friday to face the Trojans (3-3, 1-2).
Scoring
Lee County 14 7 6 7 34
Western Harnett 0 0 0 6 6
Scoring Summary
LC – BJ Baldwin 1 run (Alex Borrell kick)
LC – Baldwin 14 run (Borrell kick)
LC – Baldwin 1 run (Borrell kick)
LC – Tyler Buchear 18-yard INT return (kick failed)
LC – MJ Sanders blocked punt recovered in end zone (Borrell kick)
WH – Manning 7 pass to Matthews (kick failed)
Rushing
LC – BJ Baldwin 17-95, Zach Williams 4-14, Julu Womack 4-26, Aiden Poole 5-(-14) Reid Douglas 2-(-30) Totals 32-91
WH – Totals 35-21
Passing
LC – Aiden Poole 9-16-92, Reid Douglas 1-1-10 Totals 10-17-102
WH – 7-20-50
Receiving
LC – Destry Smith 3-55, Javonte Randall 3-9, Lincoln Smith 1-9, Jasiyah Collins 2-23, MJ Sanders 1-6 Totals 10-102
- Lee County won the battles for 1st downs 13-7 and won the time of possession 26 minutes to 22. Lee County was penalized 14 times for 90 yards with the Eagles picking up 12 penalties for 90 yards.
- Western Harnett was 1 of 13 on 3rd down conversions while Lee County was 5 of 9 converting on 3rd down.
- Lee County committed two turnovers – both fumbles after bad snaps and the Eagles had one fumble and two interceptions.
- Lee County is now tied atop the standings with Union Pines at 3-0 and will look to stay unbeaten in conference next Friday on the road at South Johnston.
- Destry Smith was selected as the Offensive Player of the Game for Lee County with Tyler Buchear named as the top Defensive Player of the Game.
- Listen for the Steve Burdeau Coach’s Show Tuesday night at 7:00 pm on WFJA.
