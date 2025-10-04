Yellow Jackets Roll Past Western Harnett 34-6

The Lee County Yellow Jackets used a fast start and dominated Western Harnett from start to finish and earned their 4th straight win 34-6 on the road in Carolina Pines 6A action. Lee County scored on its first two possessions and steadily pulled away from the overmatched Eagles to start 3-0 in conference play. The Yellow Jacket offense scored 3 TDs and the defense added two more in the 2nd half with the Lee defense only allowing 74 yards of total offense for the Eagles.

BJ Baldwin scored three (3) first half TDs and finished with 95 yards on 17 carries and the Jackets were 10 of 17 passing for 102 yards on the night. There was a total of 26 penalties in the game by the two teams that continually stopped offensive drives for both teams throughout the night.

Lee County took the opening kickoff and BJ Baldwin ended a 9-play drive with a 1-yard plunge for a 7-0 lead. After holding the Eagles to -16 yards on their first possession forcing a punt, Lee County scored on another BJ Baldwin run – this one from 14 yards out – to take a 14-0 lead only 10 minutes into the game. Seven of Western’s 12 offensive possessions ended with negative yardage and Lee was able to keep Western Harnett off the scoreboard until the final 7 seconds of the game.

Lee County is now 4-2 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. The Yellow Jackets will travel to South Johnston next Friday to face the Trojans (3-3, 1-2).

Scoring

Lee County 14 7 6 7 34

Western Harnett 0 0 0 6 6

Scoring Summary

LC – BJ Baldwin 1 run (Alex Borrell kick)

LC – Baldwin 14 run (Borrell kick)

LC – Baldwin 1 run (Borrell kick)

LC – Tyler Buchear 18-yard INT return (kick failed)

LC – MJ Sanders blocked punt recovered in end zone (Borrell kick)

WH – Manning 7 pass to Matthews (kick failed)

Rushing

LC – BJ Baldwin 17-95, Zach Williams 4-14, Julu Womack 4-26, Aiden Poole 5-(-14) Reid Douglas 2-(-30) Totals 32-91

WH – Totals 35-21

Passing

LC – Aiden Poole 9-16-92, Reid Douglas 1-1-10 Totals 10-17-102

WH – 7-20-50

Receiving

LC – Destry Smith 3-55, Javonte Randall 3-9, Lincoln Smith 1-9, Jasiyah Collins 2-23, MJ Sanders 1-6 Totals 10-102