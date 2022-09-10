Yellow Jackets Roll to 48-0 Road Win in Virginia

The Lee County Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0 on the season with a convincing win from start to finish and earned their first shutout of the season, beating Mecklenburg County in Baskerville, Virginia by a 48-0 score. BJ Brown rushed for 173 yards on the night and Kendall Morris returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to set the tone for the evening. The Lee defense held Mecklenburg County to 183 yards of total offense and limited the Phoenix to only two first downs in the 2nd half.

Lee County scored twice in the first 1:37 as Morris returned the opening kickoff – followed by a Jacket recovery on the ensuing kickoff. The Yellow Jackets would punch it in on a 4-yard run by Brown 5 plays later and Lee led 14-0 early. The Yellow Jacket lead would grow to 28-0 at the half and Lee County would add 3 more TDs after the break.

Sophomore QB Jack Martin – filling in for injured starter Mark Schlesinger – finished with a tidy 6 of 7 passing for 133 yards and 3 scores, one to Morris from 28 yards and two scores to Jayden Hill from 34 & 26 yards out.

Lee County finished the non-conference portion of the schedule and will start Southeastern 3A/4A play on the road the next two weeks – with Union Pines up next Friday in Cameron.

Scoring

Lee County 21 7 14 6 48

Mecklenburg Co 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

LC – Kendall Morris 83 kickoff return (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

LC – BJ Brown 4 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Jayden Hill 34 pass from Jack Martin (Hernandez kick)

LC – Hill 26 pass from Martin (Hernandez kick)

LC – Morris 28 pass from Martin (Hernandez kick)

LC – Brown 39 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Jermaine Banks 3 run (Conv failed)

Rushing

LC – BJ Brown 24-173, Jermaine Banks 6-83, Jo Jo Jennings 1-14, Ayo Adesanya 1-0, Jack Martin 3-(-1), JB Alston 1-(-3) Totals 36-266

MC – Totals 34-72

Passing

LC – Jack Martin 6-7-133

MC – Totals 10-12-111

Receiving

LC – Jayden Hill 2-60, Isaiah Peoples 2-36, Kendall Morris 2-37 Totals 6-133

MC – Totals 10-111