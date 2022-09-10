Yellow Jackets Roll to 48-0 Road Win in Virginia
The Lee County Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0 on the season with a convincing win from start to finish and earned their first shutout of the season, beating Mecklenburg County in Baskerville, Virginia by a 48-0 score. BJ Brown rushed for 173 yards on the night and Kendall Morris returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to set the tone for the evening. The Lee defense held Mecklenburg County to 183 yards of total offense and limited the Phoenix to only two first downs in the 2nd half.
Lee County scored twice in the first 1:37 as Morris returned the opening kickoff – followed by a Jacket recovery on the ensuing kickoff. The Yellow Jackets would punch it in on a 4-yard run by Brown 5 plays later and Lee led 14-0 early. The Yellow Jacket lead would grow to 28-0 at the half and Lee County would add 3 more TDs after the break.
Sophomore QB Jack Martin – filling in for injured starter Mark Schlesinger – finished with a tidy 6 of 7 passing for 133 yards and 3 scores, one to Morris from 28 yards and two scores to Jayden Hill from 34 & 26 yards out.
Lee County finished the non-conference portion of the schedule and will start Southeastern 3A/4A play on the road the next two weeks – with Union Pines up next Friday in Cameron.
Scoring
Lee County 21 7 14 6 48
Mecklenburg Co 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring Summary
LC – Kendall Morris 83 kickoff return (Alonzo Hernandez kick)
LC – BJ Brown 4 run (Hernandez kick)
LC – Jayden Hill 34 pass from Jack Martin (Hernandez kick)
LC – Hill 26 pass from Martin (Hernandez kick)
LC – Morris 28 pass from Martin (Hernandez kick)
LC – Brown 39 run (Hernandez kick)
LC – Jermaine Banks 3 run (Conv failed)
Rushing
LC – BJ Brown 24-173, Jermaine Banks 6-83, Jo Jo Jennings 1-14, Ayo Adesanya 1-0, Jack Martin 3-(-1), JB Alston 1-(-3) Totals 36-266
MC – Totals 34-72
Passing
LC – Jack Martin 6-7-133
MC – Totals 10-12-111
Receiving
LC – Jayden Hill 2-60, Isaiah Peoples 2-36, Kendall Morris 2-37 Totals 6-133
MC – Totals 10-111
- Lee County won the turnover battle 3-1, First Downs 20-8, and never had to punt during the game.
- Kendall Morris, with a KO return and a TD reception, was named the Normann Financial Group/Bubba Sub’s & Pizza Offensive Player of the Game and Kicker Alonzo Hernandez, with perfect placement on all 8 kickoffs that led to two Jacket recoveries, was named the Defensive Player of the Game.
- BJ Brown finished with 173 yards on the night and raised his season total to 799 yards through 4 games for a 199.8 average per game. Brown also scored twice and has 9 rushing TDs on the season.
- After 17 penalties in last Friday’s game, the Yellow Jackets cleaned that up – finishing with 4 penalties for 40 yards.
- The Wilkinson Coach’s Player of the Game will be selected during the Coach’s Show on Tuesday night. Listen in on 105.5 Fm or online at: www.wwfjawwgpradio.com.