Yellow Jackets Start Carolina Pines 6A With 20-7 Win Over Triton

The Lee County Yellow Jackets rode its strong defense to a 20-7 win over the Triton Hawks to start Carolina Pines 6A Conference play at 1-0. The defense scored for the 3rd time in 4 games and shut down the Triton running game to lead the Jackets – with a 30-yard interception return for a TD by Cody Graham and limiting Triton to 55 yards on 39 carries. Lee County had a whopping 13 plays tackling Triton for a loss and controlled the line of scrimmage defensively throughout. Aiden Poole would find Javonte Randall wide open for a 40-yard score in the 3rd quarter and Alex Borrell would add two field goals of 37 & 25 yards.

Lee County was led offensively by BJ Baldwin – who rushed for 174 yards on 26 carries – with Damian Prosser adding 47 yards on the ground. The Lee offense struggled at times and four Lee County turnovers only offset the four by Triton.

Lee County improves to 2-2 on the season, but more importantly starts conference play at 1-0. Lee County will host West Johnston next Friday at Paul Gay Stadium.

Scoring

Triton 0 0 0 7 7

Lee County 7 3 7 3 20

Scoring Summary

LC – Cody Graham 30-yard INT Return (Alex Borrell kick)

LC – Borrell 34 FG

LC – Javonte Randall 40 pass from Aiden Poole (Borrell kick)

TR – Ward 3 run (kick good)

LC – Borrell 25 FG

Rushing

TR – Totals 39-55-1

LC – BJ Baldwin 26-174, Damian Prosser 9-47, Aiden Poole 8-(-37) Totals 44-187

Passing

TR – Totals 10-20-90

LC – Poole 3-15-55

Receiving

TR – Totals 10-90

LC – Randall 2-42, Lincoln Smith 1-13 Totals 3-55