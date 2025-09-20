Yellow Jackets Start Carolina Pines 6A With 20-7 Win Over Triton
The Lee County Yellow Jackets rode its strong defense to a 20-7 win over the Triton Hawks to start Carolina Pines 6A Conference play at 1-0. The defense scored for the 3rd time in 4 games and shut down the Triton running game to lead the Jackets – with a 30-yard interception return for a TD by Cody Graham and limiting Triton to 55 yards on 39 carries. Lee County had a whopping 13 plays tackling Triton for a loss and controlled the line of scrimmage defensively throughout. Aiden Poole would find Javonte Randall wide open for a 40-yard score in the 3rd quarter and Alex Borrell would add two field goals of 37 & 25 yards.
Lee County was led offensively by BJ Baldwin – who rushed for 174 yards on 26 carries – with Damian Prosser adding 47 yards on the ground. The Lee offense struggled at times and four Lee County turnovers only offset the four by Triton.
Lee County improves to 2-2 on the season, but more importantly starts conference play at 1-0. Lee County will host West Johnston next Friday at Paul Gay Stadium.
Scoring
Triton 0 0 0 7 7
Lee County 7 3 7 3 20
Scoring Summary
LC – Cody Graham 30-yard INT Return (Alex Borrell kick)
LC – Borrell 34 FG
LC – Javonte Randall 40 pass from Aiden Poole (Borrell kick)
TR – Ward 3 run (kick good)
LC – Borrell 25 FG
Rushing
TR – Totals 39-55-1
LC – BJ Baldwin 26-174, Damian Prosser 9-47, Aiden Poole 8-(-37) Totals 44-187
Passing
TR – Totals 10-20-90
LC – Poole 3-15-55
Receiving
TR – Totals 10-90
LC – Randall 2-42, Lincoln Smith 1-13 Totals 3-55
- BJ Baldwin was selected as the Bubba Subs & Pizza Offensive Player of the Game and Chas Osborne was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game.
- The Lee County defense held Triton to (-10) yards rushing in the 2nd half on 20 carries.
- The Yellow Jackets won the 1st downs battle 15-9, stopped Triton on 12 of their 14 3rd down attempts, and has now caused 7 opponent turnovers in the last 2 games.
- BJ Baldwin became the first Yellow Jacket this season to rush for over 100 yards – surpassing that in the 1st half alone. Baldwin had 118 yards on 15 carries at the break, including runs of 34 and 20 yards.
- Listen to the Steve Burdeau Coach’s Show Tuesday night at 7:00 on WFJA 105.5 FM.
