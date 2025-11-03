Yellow Jackets Start Playoffs at Home – Host Fayetteville’s Westover

November 3, 2025|

The NCHSAA posted the final brackets on Sunday afternoon, and Lee County found out it was placed as the #13 seed in the 24-team East and will start the playoffs hosting #20 Westover this coming Friday night at Paul Gay Stadium. Lee County finished tied for 2nd in the 8-team Carolina Pines 6A Conference with a 5-2 league mark and 6-4 overall. Westover finished 4th in the 6-team Eastern Sandhills 5A/6A Conference with a 2-3 league record and 3-7 overall.

Carolina Pines 6A regular season champion Union Pines was designated as the #4 seed in the East, received a bye in the first round, and will host the winner of the Lee Co/Westover game in week 2 of the playoffs.

Listen to the Lee County/Westover game live on WFJA Sports – 105.5 FM this coming Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00.

