Yellow Jackets Take Early Lead in Carolina Pines 6A

The Lee County Yellow Jackets have taken the early lead in the standings of the Carolina Pines 6A Conference with the teams nearly 1/3 of the way through conference play. Lee County has jumped out to a 4-0 start in league play and currently lead a trio of teams at 3-1. Lee County will host two important league contests this week as they host Harnett Central on Tuesday night and Union Pines on Friday.

Southern Lee currently sits in a tie for 2nd at 3-1 in conference play and will host West Johnston Tuesday before traveling to Harnett Central on Friday night.

Teams will play a total of 14 conference games that will determine the league title and which teams qualify for the 6A State Playoffs.

WFJA Sports will air the Harnett Central at Lee County game Tuesday night at 7:30.

League Standings

Lee County 4-0, 10-2

Southern Lee 3-1, 9-3

West Johnston 3-1, 9-4

Harnett Central 3-1, 6-5

Triton 2-2, 8-3

Union Pines 1-3, 4-9

Western Harnett 0-4, 4-6

South Johnston 0-4, 2-8