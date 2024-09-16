Yellow Jackets Top Panther Creek 27-19, Improve to 3-1

The Lee County Yellow Jackets fell behind early to Panther Creek 7-0 but scored 24 unanswered points and then held off Panther Creek and picked up a non-conference win Friday night. Lee County improved to 3-1 on the season and will open conference play this Friday on the road at Union Pines. The Yellow Jackets used a balanced offense and some great defensive play to slow down the Catamounts and beat 4A Panther Creek for the 2nd straight year.

Lee County used another stellar performance from Drake Brown – 117 yards rushing and a solid passing attack to build a 24-7 lead – one that proved to be enough to beat Panther Creek. QBs Jack Martin and Aiden Poole combined for 18 of 26 passing for 183 yards and Alex Borrell added two field goals for Lee County.

Scoring

Lee County 7 3 14 3 27

Panther Creek 7 0 6 6 19

Scoring Summary

PC – 11:12 1st – Means 41 pass from Walker (kick good)

LC – 5:52 1st – Raymond Knotts 5 pass from Jack Martin (Borrell kick)

LC – :01 2nd – Alex Borrell 30 FG

LC – 9:13 3rd – Jayden Hill 14 pass from Aiden Poole (Borrell kick)

LC – 8:43 3rd – Knotts 15 pass from Martin (Borrell kick)

PC – 5:49 – 3rd – Chimbaugh 5 pass from Walker (kick failed)

LC – 5:38 4th – Borrell 28 FG

Rushing

LC – Drake Brown 24-117, Brandon Baldwin 1-0, Aiden Poole 2-(-4), Jack Martin 6-(-7) Totals 33-106

PC – 16-75

Passing

LC – Jack Martin 9-11-62, Aiden Poole 9-15-121 Totals 18-26-183

PC – 25-37-170

Receiving

LC – Raymond Knotts 8-57, Jayden Hill 6-89, Cedric Lett 1-17, Drake Brown 1-15, Audre Gray 1-1, Brandon Baldwin 1-4 Totals 18-183