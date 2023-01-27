Yellow Jackets Win 2OT Thriller Over Cavaliers

The Lee County Yellow Jackets overcame a deficit to end regulation, and again in the first overtime, and went on to a thrilling double overtime win over rival Southern Lee 57-47, Thursday night on the Lee County campus. A packed house watched as the two teams battled throughout in a close game that gave the fans their money’s worth and more – requiring two extra periods to decide the winner.

Southern Lee led throughout most of the first half and took a 20-19 lead to halftime – a sloppy first half that featured 24 turnovers by the two teams – with both teams’ defenses making it difficult to establish rhythm offensively. Two 3-pointers by JaeQuan Williams put the Cavs out in front early but Lee County was controlling the boards and able to keep things close.

Both teams cleaned up the turnovers in the 2nd half and the offenses took over. Lee’s Malachi McLean – with only 5 points at the half – got Lee’s offense started with a 3-pointer in the 3rd and both teams would stay within a point or two the rest of the way. Southern Lee led by 3 with one minute left in regulation, but Lee was able to tie it at 42 and force overtime.

Southern Lee scored the first 5 points of the first overtime to lead 47-42 but wouldn’t score again – as Lee County scored 5 points in the final minute to tie it again at 47. Southern Lee would get the final shot in the first overtime – a Cooper Harrington 3-pointer that would rattle in-and-out as the horn sounded, and the teams would play on.

Lee County would control the boards early in the 2nd overtime and two 2nd chance baskets would put Lee in front and in control. Lee County’s defense forced two consecutive turnovers in the final OT and Lee’s free throws would lead to the final margin.

Malachi McLean would lead the Yellow Jackets with 24 points and Jaden Hill would contribute 15 along with 8 rebounds. JaeQuan Williams would lead Southern Lee with 17 points with Cooper Harrington chipping in 14. McLean would be selected as the Yellow Jacket Player of the Game by the WFJA Radio crew and Cooper Harrington was named as the Player of the Game for Southern Lee.

Southern Lee 6 14 8 14 5 0 47

Lee County 5 14 9 14 5 10 57

Scoring

Southern Lee – Williams 17, Harrington 14, Upchurch 8, Dowdy 4, Carnegie 2, Best 2 – Total 47

Lee County – McLean 24, Hill 15, Knotts 6, Farrow 6, Jennings 2, Beal 2, Peoples 1, Phillips 1 – Total 57

Rebounding

SLee – Total 24

LeeCo – Total 34

3-Pointers

SLee 4-22

LeeCo – 2-10

Free Throws

SLee 5-8

LeeCo – 9-24

Turnovers

SLee – 21

LeeCo – 16

Total Fouls

SLee – 25

LeeCo – 13

Stats Provided by WFJA Sports