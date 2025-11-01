Yellow Jackets Win Brick City Bowl – Top Cavaliers 27-18

Lee County used a 147 rushing yards from BJ Baldwin and 5 Cavalier turnovers to hold off Southern Lee and win the 19th Annual Brick City Bowl at Cletis Gore Stadium Friday night by a 27-18 score. The game will not go down as one of the best in the crosstown series as it was marred by a whopping 32 penalties – that and the turnovers by the Cavaliers were the theme of the night. Southern Lee was flagged 19 times for 150 yards on the night and the Yellow Jackets used the penalties and turnovers to rush out to a 27-6 lead and then held on to pick up the Yellow Jackets 13th win in the 19 games between the two schools. Southern Lee rolled up more yardage and 1st downs than the visiting Yellow Jackets – but Lee County used the field position from the turnovers early on to score on short drives to build the early lead.

Southern Lee fumbled on its 2nd play from scrimmage to start the game and Lee County would settle for a 28-yard Alex Borrell field gold to take an early 3-0 lead. The Cavaliers would fumble again on their 3rd possession and Lee would punch that in for a TD – the final 3 yards on a Cody Graham run. Lee County would add a 41-yard FG on the next possession and after a Dillon Jones interception on the following Cavalier possession would score from 1-yard out on a BJ Baldwin run. That would put the lead at 20-0 and the Cavaliers would get a score just before the half on a 25-yard pass from Ben Harrington to Kessler Petrarca to cut the lead to 20-6 at the break.

Neither team would score in the 3rd quarter but the Yellow Jackets would score early in the 4th on another short run by Baldwin to increase the lead to 27-6. Southern Lee would score twice late – with 3:38 remaining on a 72-yard pass and then again with 1:02 from 34-yards out to get the score to 27-18.

Southern Lee would outgain the Yellow Jackets with 393 yards of total offense to 169 yards and rolled up 18 1st downs to Lee’s 9. But turnovers and penalties proved to be the difference as Lee County improved to 5-2 in Carolina Pines 6A play and 6-4 on the season. Southern Lee will finish the regular season at 1-9 and 1-6 in conference play.

Lee County and Southern Lee will be watching for the playoff pairings to come out this weekend – with the Yellow Jackets definitely in the playoffs and Southern Lee on the bubble to make the 48-team field.

Scoring

Lee County 3 17 0 7 27

Southern Lee 0 6 0 12 18

Scoring Summary

LC – 6:59 1st quarter – Alex Borrell 28-FG

LC – 8:25 2nd quarter – Cody Graham 3 run (Borrell kick)

LC – 5:57 2nd quarter – Borrell 41-FG

LC – 4:26 2nd quarter – BJ Baldwin 1 run (Borrell kick)

SL – 3:22 2nd quarter – Kessler Petrarca 25 pass from Ben Harrington (2-pt conv failed)

LC – 11:53 4th quarter – Baldwin 1 run (Borrell kick)

SL – 3:38 4th quarter – Petrarca 72 pass from Harrington (conversion failed)

SL – 1:02 4th quarter – Gavin Shaffer 34 pass from Caleb Coro (conversion failed)

Rushing

LC – BJ Baldwin 20-147, Damian Prosser 8-16, Cody Graham 1-3, Aiden Poole 5-(-11), Reed Douglas 1-(-12) Totals 36-143

SL – Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 4-9, Amari Britton 10-15, Tommy Lineberry 2-9, Ben Harrington 7-23, Caleb Coro 2-(-16) Totals 25-40

Passing

LC – Aiden Poole 5-11-26, Destry Smith 0-1-0, Reed Douglas 0-1-0 Totals 5-13-26

SL – Ben Harrington 17-27-194, Caleb Coro 8-16-159 Totals 25-43-353

Receiving

LC – Javonte Randall 2-5, Lincoln Smith 1-13, MJ Sanders 1-4, Damian Prosser 1-4 Totals 5-26

SL – Kessler Petrarca 8-165, Jalin Barner 4-71, Tommy Lineberry 3-21, Amari Britton 8-59, Kaiden Blackshear-Watson 1-3, Gavin Shaffer 1-34 Totals 25-353

Total Yardage – SLee 393, Lee Co 169

1st Downs – SLee 18, Lee Co 9

Penalties – SLee 19 for 150 yards, Lee Co 13 for 145 yards

3rd Down Conversions – SLee 4 of 14, Lee Co 3 of 10

4th down conversions – SLee 4 of 5, Lee Co 0 of 0

Turnovers – SLee 5 (2 fumbles, 3 INTs), Lee Co (1 INT)