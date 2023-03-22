37th Annual Easter Community Service Set for WFJA & WWGP

WFJA & WWGP Radio will host the 37th Annual Easter Community Service on Easter Sunday, April 9th at 6:30 am. The service will air on WFJA (105.5 FM) & WWGP (95.1 FM & 1050 AM) beginning at 6:30 am with a video of the service available on the WFJA FaceBook page.

Local Pastors Jeff Mozingo of Miracle Baptist Church, Pastor Eddie Hill of St. Luke United Methodist, Pastor Joel Murr of Grace Chapel Church and Dr. Calvin Sayles of Jonesboro Heights Baptist will provide the Easter message – with music provided by the Jonesboro Presbyterian Church Choir and local singer/songwriter Johnathan Norris.

Brick Capital Video will provide the video of the service for the WFJA FaceBook page.

Don’t forget to join us on WFJA & WWGP Easter Sunday for our 37th Annual Community Service!