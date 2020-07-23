Headed Back to CCCC This Fall? What Students Should Expect

SANFORD – Central Carolina Community College continues to monitor the developing COVID-19 situation. The college remains open, and student services are available virtually and in a curbside service capacity.

As CCCC prepares for the Fall 2020 semester, precautions are being taken to support physical distancing and safety in campus buildings. The Fall 2020 semester begins Aug. 17.

Many classes have been transitioned into a blended or online environment, and seated time on campus will be significantly reduced to maximize health and safety. In all courses and labs with a seated requirement, there will be 30-50% fewer students. Students age 65 or older or those with medical conditions are encouraged to take fully online classes.

“We must put safety and wellness for our students and employees at the forefront right now,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, CCCC Vice President & Chief Academic Officer. “In Fall 2020, we will offer over 90% of our courses through distance education. Approximately 60% of those courses are fully online — a 50% increase from Fall 2019. The remainder are blended courses, which require a reduced amount of in-person time combined with online course delivery. For many of our blended courses, in-person meeting requirements will end at Thanksgiving, and students will finish up their coursework online.”

“Many of our online courses will also include synchronous meeting requirements to help keep the learning experience as personalized as possible,” said Dr. Merritt.

CCCC has taken the following actions to prepare for Fall 2020:

*Many courses have been transitioned into an online environment.

*Courses that remain in a seated capacity have transitioned into a “blended” modality, which combines online learning with limited face-to-face time.

*The maximum number of students allowed in seated classrooms, shops, and labs is lower than normal to support physical distancing in the seated classroom environment.

*Many courses are being added in a synchronous online method that require online meetings during specific days and times.

All students and employees will be required to follow health and safety protocols covered in the Fall 2020 section on the school website (www.cccc.edu/covid), including the three W’s endorsed by the N.C. Department of Health & Human Services. These three actions will help protect our college community: (1) Wear a Mask – these will be required inside all college buildings; (2) Wait — social distancing will be required; and (3) Wash Your Hands — hand sanitizing stations will be available for students prior to entering buildings and classrooms.

“We are striving to prioritize the safety of our students and employees while still addressing our responsibility to the community to provide education and training for the jobs that are available and those that are coming,” said CCCC President Dr. Lisa M. Chapman. “We all know these are unprecedented challenging times, but our college family continues to rise to the challenge.”

“We have an awesome, dynamic team of faculty, advisors, counselors, success coaches, tutors, and support staff who are prepared to keep supporting students virtually,” said Dr. Merritt.

Prospective students who have questions or need assistance with enrollment can send an email to *protected email* .

CCCC offers professional training, certifications, and personal advancement courses through its Workforce Continuing Education offerings. The following actions have been taken to protect the safety and health of our students and community:

· An expanded number of courses have been transitioned to online delivery.

· Face-to-face courses will be available in a limited seating capacity to support physical distancing.

Earn a high school diploma or high school diploma equivalent (formerly GED®) through CCCC’s Adult Secondary Education offerings. Learn to read, improve math, reading and writing, or learn English as a Second Language. Courses are now being offered online and in a limited seated capacity. Questions about course requirements can be sent to *protected email* .

Further details about the Fall 2020 semester can be found on the CCCC website at www.cccc.edu/covid. To learn more about CCCC and its programs, visit www.cccc.edu.