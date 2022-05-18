Wyhof Salmon & Estes Win Big – Britton Tops Akinosho By 3 Votes for Ward 1 Seat

WFJA/WWGP News Staff Report

Brian Estes rolled to a lopsided win Tuesday in the Republican Primary for Lee County Sheriff and Rebecca Wyhof Salmon will be Sanford’s next Mayor after beating fellow Council Member Sam Gaskins. Ken Britton won a tight race for the City Council Ward 1 Seat with a 3-vote win over Mark Akinosho.

Estes, who took over management of the Sheriff’s Office after long-time Sheriff Tracy Carter stepped away earlier in the year, easily outdistanced challenger Tim Smith – taking home 88% of the vote in the May primary. Estes will now face Democrat Carlton Lyles in the race for Lee County Sheriff.

Wyhoff Salmon captured nearly 70% of the vote in what most thought would be a tight race for Sanford’s next Mayor. With no Republican candidate to challenge in a general election – this was for all the marbles – and Wyhoff Salmon will take over next term and lead the City Council.

Ken Britton’s final margin looks like 245-242 in a tight race for Ward 1 of Sanford’s City Council. Certainly, a margin this tight will warrant a recount or two, but it appears Britton will join the Council next term.

Four Republicans ran for the 3 spots up for the Lee County School Board. Chris Gaster (2,486), Alan Rummel (2,312), and Eric Davidson (2,205) will move on to the general election against Democrats Pat McCracken, Christine Hilliard, and Walter Ferguson for 3 seats on the Lee County School Board.

***********************************************************

Election Results

Sanford Mayor – Rebecca Wyhof Salmon 1,109 (69.14%), Sam Gaskins 495 (30.86%)

Lee County Sheriff (Rep Primary) – Brian Estes 3,262 (88.14%), Tim Smith 439 (11.86%)

Sanford City Council – Ken Britton 245 (50.31%), Mark Akinosho 242 (49.69%)

Board of Education (Rep Primary) – Chris Gaster 2,486 (29.04%), Alan Rummel 2,312 (27.01%), Eric Davidson 2,205 (25.76%), Kenna Wilson 1,5558 (18.20%)