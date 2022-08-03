Swap Shop Goes on the Road For 1st Time Ever

Sanford and Lee County’s #1 Morning Show will hit the road for the 1st time ever this Friday morning. On the air for over 50 years and broadcasting from the WFJA & WWGP Studios, the Swap Shop will venture away from the studio this Friday for an Estate Sale at the Woods Doster Law Office at 206 Hawkins Avenue. Regular Host John Mann will be on-site as well as WWGP News Reporter Margaret Murchison, as the show takes part in a unique event during the regular show hours of 8 am until noon. Host Roy Coston will anchor the show from the station.

While the Swap Shop will have a format like listeners have heard for a half century, this Friday will feature calls as usual (but at a designated time each hour). The remainder of the show will come LIVE from the Estate Sale and include many of the normal features and segments from the Swap Shop.

The Estate Sale is for the late Virginia Tucker and administered by the Woods Doster Law Offices. An impressive list of items (mostly new and still in the original boxes) to include household appliances, jewelry and much more will be available during this sale.