WFJA Radio Crew Makes Calling a Parade Fun

Staff Report

When WFJA combined the trio of Wendy Bryan, Kelli Laudate and Margaret Murchison to host the City of Sanford Parade this past Monday night, little did we know how much different a parade on radio could sound.

**************************************************

WFJA, who has broadcasted the local Sanford parade for over 60 years, included Laudate – Executive Director of Downtown Sanford, Inc and Bryan – Executive Director of Sanford Tourism for the first time, and they joined long-time WFJA employee Margaret Murchison to call the parade and discuss the many businesses, floats and individuals that came by.

It was evident early on that the trio had a vast knowledge of EVERY SINGLE float, truck, business, or person that came by – and it was shared on the WFJA broadcast. Chemistry within the trio made it fun to listen to and something tells me this won’t be the last time we hear these three together on radio.

**************************************************

WFJA wants to give a special thanks to Black’s Tire & Auto on Wicker Street for allowing the use of their truck and location for our broadcast. Also, a special thanks to Johnny Miller for equipment set-up, wiring and somehow making this work.

Wendy Bryan, Kelli Laudate and Margaret Murchison at the Sanford Christmas Parade Monday, December 5th

This amazing trio will be back on the air Saturday, December 10th for the Broadway Christmas Parade that will air beginning at 2:00 pm on 105.5 FM or online at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com.