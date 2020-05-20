WFJA To Air Graduation Parade for Southern Lee & Lee County

WFJA Radio will host one hour of music and messages for both Southern Lee & Lee County High Schools during two separate parades by the graduates. The Southern Lee Parade for Graduates will take place on Tuesday, May 26th at 6:00 pm and the Lee County parade on Thursday, May 28th with a 5:00 start. The hour-long production will feature music picked out by the graduates and congratulatory messages from school personnel and community leaders. Graduates will be able to enjoy the music and messages live on WFJA 105.5 during the parades.

Normal graduation ceremonies for the two schools have been scrapped for now with a drive-thru ceremony taking place at each school and the parades. Administrators are still hopeful of eventually having a formal graduation for the 2020 graduates.

Graduates will be able to listen to the music and messages on 105.5 FM and online at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com.