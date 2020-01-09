19 CCCC Athletes Nominated For All-Region Academic Award

SANFORD — Nineteen Central Carolina Community College athletes have been nominated for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 10 Division 3 All-Region Academic Award.

To be nominated, the student was required to pass 12 credit hours with a 3.0 grade point average or better as well as to have participated in their respective sport during the fall semester.

The CCCC athletes are listed by their sport and their North Carolina hometowns.

Basketball: Joshua Bell (Maxton), Emari White (Dunn).

Cross County: Britney Bell (Cameron), Colby Day (Frisco), Collin Henderson (Sanford), Nathalia Lima (Cameron), Miranda Manfredi (Sanford), Nayelly Martinez (Sanford), Fair Ramirez (Sanford), Anna Trotter (Pittsboro).

Golf: Lee Bass (Dunn), Cody Griffin (Carrboro), Derrick Jeffries (Durham), Benjamin Lineberry (Siler City), Gabriel Osborne (Sanford).

Volleyball: Kyra Harrison (Fuquay-Varina), Grace McAllister (Raleigh), Taylor Rosser (Broadway), Kayla Stange (Lillington).

To learn more about the Central Carolina Community College athletic programs, visit www.cccc.edu/sports/, or contact CCCC Athletic Director Jonathan Hockaday at 919-718-7231 or by email at jhock103@cccc.edu.