46th Annual Brick Capital Classic Golf Set For This Weekend – June 25-26

Once again on the last weekend in June, regional golfers will converge on Sanford Golf Club for the Brick Capital Classic Golf Tournament. Ever since Chris Dalrymple walked away with the first winner’s trophy in 1977, the event has been the most coveted of all local individual golf tournaments. Each year, the area’s best will adjust their schedules to be available for Brick weekend – and hopefully have their games in top shape when play starts this coming Saturday.

The 156-player field is full with an impressive list of players that can win it all. Winning scores are typically in the 5-8 under par range and there should plenty of quality golf at Sanford Golf Club this weekend. The event is 36 holes of stroke play – flighted after the 1st round – with the lowest Saturday scores comprising the Championship Flight that will play for the Brick title. The event features shotgun starts at 8:00 & 1:30 each day with Championship Flight players teeing off from 1:30-1:50 on Sunday.

WFJA Sports will broadcast updates twice per hour Saturday & Sunday afternoon and bring listeners LIVE up-to-date scoring both days. This marks the 29th consecutive year that WFJA Sports will air tournament updates for the Brick Capital Classic. WFJA has developed a LIVE scoring system – in conjunction with Sanford Golf Club Staff – to bring the reports at :18 and :48 minutes of each hour from noon until the close of play each day.

A handful of former champions will be on hand as well as a group of talented players from Sanford, Lee County and the Sandhills. The golf course is pristine as always for the Brick Capital and the forecast looks good. Get ready – it’s time for Brick Capital Golf on WFJA Sports!!!