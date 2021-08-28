6 Glenn Uses Big Plays To Beat Lee County 41-13

The Glenn Bobcats of Kernersville used some big plays in the 3rd quarter to break open a tight game and beat Lee County 41-13 at Paul Gay Stadium Friday night. Both teams were without opponents until an agreement was reached late Tuesday to play and the hype of two highly ranked teams peaked in three short days. Glenn entered the game as the #6 team in the state and 4th in the 4A ranks, while Lee County was #2 in the State 3A poll and the #23 team overall in NC. Glenn starts the season at 1-0 and Lee County will fall to 1-1. It is the first regular season loss for head coach Steve Burdeau in over 4 seasons.

Both teams were tough against the run in the first half (Lee Co with 28 yards rushing and Glenn with 33), but it was a huge possession where the Jackets had Glenn 3rd and 32 at the Jacket 42 only to see a 22-yard play followed by a 20-yard pass from Camden Coleman to Chaney Fitzgerald for the only score in the 1st half. Coleman scrambled for a two-point conversion and it was 8-0 at the half.

Each team scored early in the 3rd, Glenn with a Coleman 8-yard run, and Lee on a 26-yard pass to Tyric McKendall. The strange 3rd quarter then saw Glenn score on an onside kick from 48 yards, a 60-yard interception return after a Patterson pass was batted in the backfield 10 feet into the air, and finally a 42-yard punt return. All this occurred in a 7-minute stretch of the 3rd quarter and put Glenn well in front 35-7. Each team would score once more – with Patterson finding Kenyon Palmer from 10 yards for Lee County.

The Yellow Jackets ended up with 59 rushing yards and 132 passing while Glenn picked up 272 total yards for the game. Lee County will travel to South Granville next Friday night.

Scoring

Glenn 0 8 27 6 41

Lee Co 0 0 6 7 13

Scoring Summary

GL – Coleman 20 pass to Fitgerald (2-pt conversion good)

GL – Coleman 8 run (kick failed)

LC – Will Patterson 26 pass to Tyric McKendall (Xpoint blocked)

GL – Davis 48 yard onside KO return (2-pt Conv)

GL – Rudd 60-yard INT return (kick good)

GL – Smith 42-yard punt return (kick failed)

GL – Smith 78 run (kick failed)

LC – Patterson 10 pass to Kenyon Palmer (Hernandez kick)

Rushing

Glenn – Total 30 -109 2 TDs

Lee – BJ Brown 15-28, TJ Johnson 7-26, Kendall Morris 4-20, JoJo Jennings 2-3, Patterson 3-(-18) Totals 31-59

Passing

Glenn – Coleman 17-21-163 1 TD

Lee Co – Will Patterson 15-32-132-2TD

Receiving

Glenn – Total 17-163

Lee Co – Tyric McKendall 6-88, Kenyon Palmer 5-38, Eli Garrison 1-6, BJ Brown 3-0 Total 15-132