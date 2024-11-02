Borrell Kicks Lee County to Brick Bowl Win in 2OT, 21-18 Over Cavaliers

Alex Borrell drilled a 24-yard field goal in the 2nd overtime to lead Lee County to a 21-18 win over crosstown rival Southern Lee in the Annual Brick City Bowl Friday night at Paul Gay Stadium. The two teams were tied at 11 apiece after regulation and at 18 after the 1st overtime. Southern Lee’s Bryan McCollum (who kicked the game winning FG against Lee last year) missed on a 29-yarder to start the 2nd OT and Lee County would let Borrell decide it on 3rd down with a kick to win it.

Southern Lee started the game with a 16-play drive that took 9 minutes to score the only touchdown of the 1st half. After Johnnie Jones went over from 6 yards out, Lee County blocked the extra point and the 6-0 score stood until Borrell kicked a 33-yard FG with 1:52 left in the half. Lee County had the only score in the 3rd quarter on a 3-yard run by Drake Brown – but Lee County would go for 2 and jumped to a 11-6 lead.

A strange game that was a good defensive battle in the 2nd half would get even stranger. Lee County stopped the Cavaliers at the Jacket 1 yard line on a 4th and 1 with 3 ½ minutes remaining – only to get tagged with a safety one play later when Lee QB Jack Martin couldn’t get out of the end zone. Southern Lee would get the ball right back and drive to Lee’s 15-yard line, where McCollum would make a 32-yarder with :01 second remaining to send the game to OT.

Lee County would score on a Drake Brown run in the 1st overtime from 2-yards out and Southern Lee would counter with a 16-yard reception to tie the score at 18.

Lee County struggled to stop QB Robbie Sims early on – but once they figured a way to slow the elusive QB somewhat, the game became a defensive battle – with the Yellow Jackets stopping the Cavaliers twice inside the 5-yard line and ended the final 4 Cavalier drives all inside the Lee 30-yard line.

Sims would finish the night with 34 carries for 152 yards and 8 of 12 passing for 70. He would account for 222 of the Cavalier’s 273 total yards and was a handful all night for the Jacket defense.

Drake Brown would again lead the Yellow Jacket offense with 98 yards on 22 carries and two scores. The Cavalier defense limited the Yellow Jackets to 186 yards of total offense but Lee County made good use of the yardage with no turnovers and only two penalties on the night.

Southern Lee (3-6, 1-5) will finish the regular season next Friday night at Seaforth, while the Yellow Jackets (5-5, 2-4) will wait to see if they get in the playoffs that begin November 15th as the #3 team from the Sandhills 3A/4A conference.

Scoring

Southern Lee 6 0 0 5 7 0 18

Lee County 0 3 8 0 7 3 21

Scoring Summary

SL – 3:06 1st – Johnnie Jones 6 run (Bryan McCollum kick)

LC – 1:52 2nd – Alex Borrell 33 FG

LC – 6:02 3rd – Drake Brown 3 run (2-pt conversion good)

SL – 3:16 4th – Safety, Lee QB tackled in end zone

SL – :01 4th – McCollum 32 FG

LC – 1st OT – Brown 2 run (Borrell kick)

SL – 1st OT – Brett Tate-Blanks 16 pass from Robbie Sims (McCollum kick)

LC – 2nd OT – Borrell 24 FG

Rushing

SL – Robbie Sims 34-152, Brett Tate-Blanks 1-30, Mike Tate-Blanks 1-(-5), Johnnie Jones 15-26, Totals 51-203

LC – Drake Brown 22-98, BJ Baldwin 5-16, Aiden Poole 2-(-15), Jack Martin 5-5, Totals 34-104

Passing

SL – Sims 8-12-70

LC – Martin 3-5-20, Poole 3-4-62 Totals 6-9-82

Receiving

SL – B. Tate Blanks 4-40, Sheed Williams 2-23, Amod Cox 2-7 Totals 8-70

LC – Jayden Hill 3-65, Raymond Knotts 2-7, Lincoln Smith 1-10 Totals 6-82

Game Stats

1 st Downs – SL 15, LC 7

Downs – SL 15, LC 7 Turnovers – SL 1, LC 0

3 rd Down Conversion – SL 6 of 11, LC 2 of 8

Down Conversion – SL 6 of 11, LC 2 of 8 4th Down Conversion – SL 1 of 3, LC 1 of 2

WWGP Radio Selected Robbie Sims as the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game for Southern Lee and Jamauri Hall as the Defensive Player of the Game. Bryan McCollum’s 32-yard FG to send the game to OT was selected as the Bubba’s Subs and Pizza Impact Play of the Game for Southern Lee.