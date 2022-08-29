Brad McDougald Wins Quail Ridge Classic

Brad McDougald fired a one-under par 71 Sunday to overcome a 3-shot deficit and win the 4th Annual Quail Ridge Classic this weekend at Quail Ridge Golf Club in Sanford. McDougald, who shot 74 Saturday to trail leader Clint Fields of Siler City by three shots, birdied the 4th & 5th holes to move into a tie for the lead and battled Fields and 2-time winner Jonathan Hockaday the rest of the way.

McDougald and Fields were both even par for the tournament through 6 holes of Sunday’s round, and Hockaday – who won in 2019 & 2020 – was 5 back after a slow start for the 2nd straight day. But McDougald ran into trouble at the 8th with a double-bogey and Fields missed from close range at 8 and followed with a bogey at 9. Hockaday would birdie 7, 8, and 10 and when the 3 players stood on the 11th tee, Hockaday & McDougald were +2 for the tournament, with Fields one shot ahead at +1.

Fields would par the 11th but bogeyed 12 & 13 – Hockaday would bogey the 11th and par the next two – and McDougald would birdie the 12th and doubled the 13th to put all 3 on the 14th tee tied at +3. McDougald & Hockaday would birdie the 14th and par 15 and went to the 16th tee with McDougald and Hockaday tied for the lead with Fields one back. Fields would rifle two tee balls out-of-bounds to exit the battle and McDougald would take the lead for good with a 2-putt birdie at the 16th.

It was McDougald’s day to shine and his 2nd shot at the 18th finished close enough to shut the door and walk away with the event. He was able to overcome two doubles in the round with 5 birdies and finish at 145 for the weekend.

Brad McDougald 74-71-145

Jonathan Hockaday 74-73-147

Dylan Kennedy 75-74-149

Jack Radley 77-73-150