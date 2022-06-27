Brandon Jones Wins 46th Annual Brick Capital Classic

Brandon Jones fired a 2-under par 69 Sunday to finish at 135 (7 under par) and win the 46th Annual Brick Capital Classic this weekend at Sanford Golf Club. Jones ended up in a shootout in the final pairing with Jonathan McCurry and Walter Brinker, but it was Jones that was left standing at the end, stretching the final margin to two shots with a birdie at the final hole. McCurry & Brinker would tie for 2nd at 5 under par with Steven Hamby and Paul Jett tying for fourth at 141.

The day started in the final pairing with Jones and Brinker at 5 under, McCurry at 4, and Hamby at 3 under. Hamby would take himself out of the mix quickly – going 4 over par on his first 6 holes. But Jones, McCurry, and Brinker would provide plenty of exciting golf. Brinker would be either in the lead or tied for the first 12 holes, McCurry was tied or atop the leaderboard for 10 holes, and Jones for 11 holes. Eleven of the 18 holes were birdied with 20 total birdies in the group.

Brinker was steady throughout the front nine – a tidy 34 with 2 birdies and one bogey – and led both Jones and McCurry by one at -6 standing on the 13th tee. A poorly played hole led to a double bogey, with McCurry and Jones both making long putts for birdies on the same hole. Brinker would chase the rest of the way – but only picked up a birdie at 16 coming in and would go to the 18th one behind Jones. Brinker would par at 18 to finish two back.

McCurry, the 2009 & 2012 Champion, carded 4 birdies on the front to offset a bogey, double bogey stretch at 5 & 6 to turn one under and one shot off the lead. But McCurry would reel off 3 more at 10, 13, and 15 to stand at 7 under on the 16th tee. A double at 17 would prove to end McCurry’s shot at a 3rd title and he would finish two back as well.

Jones used 4 birdies in the last 6 holes to seal the deal as he either led or was within one the entire day. The birdies were sandwiched around 3 bogeys and was enough for Jones to go to the 18th one ahead. His 2nd shot was just off the front right of the putting green and Jones’ chip settled just 3 feet away for birdie. Jones rolled in the slick downhill putt and finished the weekend with 12 birdies and an eagle in his win. Jones has become the 28th winner in the 46-year history of the event.

1977 Champion Chris Dalrymple won the Senior Division with scores of 71-71. Dalrymple became the 2nd player to win both the Open & Senior Division. Ray Epley is the other.

Championship Flight

Brandon Jones…..66..69..135

Walter Brinker……66..71..137

Jonathan McCurry..67..70..137

Steven Hamby…….68..73..141

Paul Jett……………..68..73..141

1st Flight

Daniel Neveu………73..69..142

Adam Webb……….75..68..143

Tony Fish………….74..71..145

Shane Parker……72..74..146

Chris Brown………74..72..146

2nd Flight

Jonathan Hockaday..77..67..144

Craig Sturdivant……76..71..147

Nate Presnal…………77..72..149

John Perkins…………78..73..151

3rd Flight

Sam Bradley………81..73..154

John Clayton……..85..72..157

4th Flight

Wayne Freeman…..83..78..161

David Gaster………84..79…163

5th Flight

Grant Brown………89..75..164

Chris Woodell……..88..77..165

6th Flight

Billy Winkie……92..87..179

Dan Jordan…….92..87..179