Brinker, Jones Lead 46th Brick Capital with 1st Round 66 at Sanford Golf Club

Walter Brinker and Brandon Jones both fired a 5-under par 66 in the opening round of the 46th Brick Capital Classic Saturday at Sanford Golf Club. The duo leads 2-time champion Jonathan McCurry by one with Steve Hamby of Coats and Paul Jett of Pinehurst two back after opening with 68s. Nine players broke par in the opening round with defending champ Jordan Pomeranz in a group at 69.

Jones had the most up and down round of the day with 6 birdies, an eagle, and 3 bogies to card a 66 and grab the lead late in the day. Jones, who started at 14, eagled 16 and birdied 17 before a bogey brought him back to two under par, but closed the front with birdies at 5, 6, 7, and 9 to temporarily have the solo lead at 6 under par. A bogey at 11 would leave Jones at 5 under par.

Brinker carved out an efficient 32 on the front nine with 3 birdies and 6 pars, but his back nine started with six pars – and a bogey at the 14th – that left Brinker at -2 on the 17th tee. He would finish with a birdie at 17 and a 30-footer for eagle at the 18th to quickly jump the leaderboard and end the day tied for the lead.

Jonathan McCurry got out to a hot start with a 5-under 31 on the back nine to start his round and would lead for most of the afternoon. McCurry would struggle to a front nine 36 and hung on to finish the round at 67. McCurry, who won the event in 2009 & 2012, carded 5 birdies on the back nine and finished with a birdie at 18 from inside a foot for his 31.

Steve Hamby and Paul Jett will start 2 shots back after shooting 68 – both in the morning group. Hamby would be under par for most of the day and his round would feature driving the 10th green from the tee for a 2-putt birdie, followed by an 8 iron on #11 to within 5 inches. Jett, who won in 2016, struggled most of the day but finished his round with birdies at 13, 15, 16, 17, & 18 for his 68.

Defending Champion Jordan Pomeranz holed out from the fairway on the 5th hole for an eagle 2 and finished his round with birdies at 17 & 18 to shoot 69. Pomeranz and Stephen Salmon both will start 3 shots back.

Chris Dalrymple of Pinehurst – who won the first Brick Capital title back in 1977 – leads the Senior Division after an opening 71. Mike Buchanan is 2 back at 73.

Walter Brinker ……………….66

Brandon Jones…………………66

Jonathan McCurry……………67

Steven Hamby………………….68

Paul Jett…………………………..68

Jordan Pomeranz…………….69

Stephen Salmon………………69

Jeremy Milton…………………70

Brad McDougald……………..70

Michael Snyder……………….71

Matt Rhodes…………………..71

Anthony Johnson……………71