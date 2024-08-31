Brown, Yellow Jackets Rush Past St. Pauls – Win Home Opener 41-19

Drake Brown rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns to lead a strong Lee ground game and the Yellow Jackets wore down St. Pauls 41-19 to start the season at 2-0. Lee County rolled up 382 yards on the ground and the defense did enough to slow down the visitors and pick up a Senior Night win. Lee County had 467 yards of total offense to 281 for St. Pauls – a long time 2A power with good athletes that kept pace with Lee throughout the first half. Lee County will host SE Guilford this coming Friday at Paul Gay Stadium.

Brandon Baldwin added 101 yards on 12 carries and QB Jack Martin added 85 passing yards when needed and the Lee County offense suddenly has 97 points through 2 games.

Scoring

St. Pauls 6 7 0 6 19

Lee County 8 12 14 7 41

Scoring Summary

1st 4:37 – LC – Terrance McKendall 2 run (2-pt conversion good)

1st 2:55 – SP – Purcell 2 pass from Setzer (conversion failed)

2nd 6:50 – LC – Drake Brown 10 run (kick blocked)

2nd 4:42 – LC – Brown 87 run (kick failed)

2nd 4:28 – SP – Locklear 91 Kickoff Return (PAT good)

3rd 3:34 – LC – Brown 27 run (kick blocked)

3rd :46 – LC – Jack Martin 3 run (2-pt conversion good)

4th 4:42 – SP – McNeill 4 run (Kick failed)

4th 1:24 – LC – Baldwin 11 run (Alex Borrell kick)

Rushing

LC – Drake Brown 15-197, Brandon Baldwin 12-101, Terrance McKendall 5-46, Jack Martin 8-44, Aiden Poole 3-(-6) Totals 43-382

SP – Totals 35-213

Passing

LC – Jack Martin 5-9-85, Aiden Poole 0-2 Totals 5-11-85

SP – 8-23-68

Receiving

LC – Jayden Hill 4-74, Terrance McKendall 1-11 Totals 5-85