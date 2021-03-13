Cavalier Defense, Morris Lead Southern Lee to Tri-County 3A Road Win 31-16

The Southern Lee Cavaliers (2-1, 1-0) started strong and finished stronger as they opened up Tri-County 3A play with a 31-16 win at Western Harnett Friday night. The Cavaliers scored on their opening two possessions of the game, and then had three straight touchdown drives in the second half to put the game away. Sophomore RB Kendall Morris rushed for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a 58-yard run on 4th and 1 to put the Cavs ahead to stay at 17-16. Morris added touchdown runs of 10 and 34 yards on the night. Senior QB Daniel Pisano ran for a 1st quarter TD, and booted a 34-yard field goal to give Southern Lee a 10-8 lead at the time.

The Cavalier defense forced 2 turnovers and had Eagle QB Tristin Ung on the run all 2nd half as constant pressure forced errant throws and resulted in many tackles for loss. Southern Lee held Western Harnett scoreless and to 20 yards rushing in the 2nd half. Ung’s 5 yard touchdown pass to Sebastian Tyson in the 2nd quarter set a new Western Harnett All-Time record for TD passes in a career. Cavalier Junior Nasir Blue recovered an Eagle Fumble after a linebacker John Wilson hit, and Freshman Alexander Touchard added an interception for the Cav defense.

The Cavs move to 2-1 (1-0) on the season and travel to Triton next week to face the Hawks. Western Harnett falls to 0-3 (0-1) and will travel to Harnett Central.

Southern Lee 7 3 7 14 31

Western Harnett 8 8 0 0 16

Scoring Summary

WH – Bass 9 yd run (2pt conversion good)

SL – Pisano 7 yd run (Pisano Kick)

SL – Pisano 34 yd FG

WH – Ung 5yd pass to Tyson (2pt conversion good)

SL – Morris 58 yd run (Pisano Kick)

SL – Morris 10 yd run (Pisano kick)

SL – Morris 34 yd run (Pisano kick)

Rushing

SL – Morris 26-204, 3 TD’s; Hamilton 5-35; Pisano 8-27, 1 TD; Robinson 2-2; Totals 41-268, 4 TD

WH- 25-82, 1 TD

Passing

SL – Pisano 6-14, 46 yds

WH – Ung 17-43, 214, 1TD, 1 INT

Receiving

SL – Robinson 3-21, Chappell 1-15, Stone 2-10, Totals – 6-46

WH – 17-214, 1 TD