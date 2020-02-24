Cavaliers and Lee County Begin 3A State Playoff Action Tuesday Night

Tri-County 3A Champion Southern Lee will host Rocky Mount in a 1st round matchup Tuesday night in the State 3A Basketball Championship. The Cavaliers (15-10) – winners of 11 of their last 13 – will host the Gryphons of the Big East 3A in the 1st round matchup. Game time is at 7:00 and the game will air locally on 105.5 FM WFJA Sports. Airtime is set for 6:45.

The Lee County Yellow Jackets, runner-up in the Tri-County 3A regular season, also qualified for the playoffs and will host Western Alamance of the Mid-State 3A conference – also at 7:00 pm on Tuesday. The Lee County-Western Alamance game will air on WWGP Sports on 1050 AM and 95.1 FM. Airtime is set for 6:45.