Cavaliers and Lee County Begin 3A State Playoff Action Tuesday Night

February 24, 2020|,

Tri-County 3A Champion Southern Lee will host Rocky Mount in a 1st round matchup Tuesday night in the State 3A Basketball Championship. The Cavaliers (15-10) – winners of 11 of their last 13 – will host the Gryphons of the Big East 3A in the 1st round matchup. Game time is at 7:00 and the game will air locally on 105.5 FM WFJA Sports. Airtime is set for 6:45.

**********************************************************************

The Lee County Yellow Jackets, runner-up in the Tri-County 3A regular season, also qualified for the playoffs and will host Western Alamance of the Mid-State 3A conference – also at 7:00 pm on Tuesday. The Lee County-Western Alamance game will air on WWGP Sports on 1050 AM and 95.1 FM. Airtime is set for 6:45.

Share this Article

More Sports Posts

Harnett Central Tops Cavaliers 52-50 to Win Tri-County 3A Tournament

Tri-County Tournament Underway – Doubleheader Tonight @ Southern Lee

Cavaliers & Yellow Jackets Both Win Big – Clinch Top 2 Spots in Conference Tournament

Cavaliers Roll To 63-37 Win At Triton

Southern Lee and Lee County Pick Up Tri-County Wins – Cavaliers Now 6-0

Sports Archive
News Archive

Discover Other Content