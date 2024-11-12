Cavaliers Beat Seaforth 35-15 in Season Finale

Coming into Friday’s make-up game at Seaforth from week two, the Southern Lee Cavaliers were looking to end the season on a winning note and also keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Playing with this in mind, the Cavs once again got a solid performance from their defense and used a ball control offense with a strong ground game to take down the Hawks 35-15 in Pittsboro.

After a blocked 48-yard field goal stalled the first drive for the Cavaliers, they came back with a 13-play, 82-yard drive ending in a Junior Running Back Johnnie Jones two-yard run and a 7-0 lead. With the defense controlling everything Seaforth threw at them, and after each of the teams exchanged fumble recoveries, Southern Lee Senior Quarterback Robbie Sims connected with Senior Wide Receiver, Brett Blanks on a four-yard toss to make the score 14-0 with 7:27 left in the half.

The Cavalier offense would get the ball back twice in the remaining 7:27, the first drive ending in a blocked Brian McCollum 36-yard field goal try. But yet again, the Cavalier defense held strong, and the Cavs were able to try another field goal, this time from 49 yards with just 15 seconds left in the half. The Hawks blocked their 3rd field goal of the half, but this time Seaforth Junior Nick Gregory picked up the ball and ran it back 60 yards for the score as time expired and the Cavs led 14-7 at half.

When an opening second half drive by Southern Lee ended with a 59-yard run by Jones, and later a 36-yard strike from Sims to Senior Sheed Williams, Senior Linebacker Asante Atkinson finished the Cavalier scoring with a 56-yard interception return for the touchdown. Sophomore Kesler Petrarca also had an interception for the Cavs. Seaforth added a late score in the 4th to make the final 35-15.

Southern Lee (1-5, 4-6) will await their playoff fate this weekend.

Southern Lee 7 7 14 7 35

Seaforth 0 7 0 8 15

Scoring Summary

SL– Johnnie Jones 2 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

SL- Robbie Sims 4yd pass to Brett Blanks (McCollum kick)

S – Nick Gregory 60 yd return of blocked field goal (Travis Mann kick)

SL – Jones 59 yd run (McCollum kick)

SL – Sims 36 yd pass to Sheed Williams (McCollum kick)

SL – Asante Atkinson 56 yd interception return (McCollum kick)

S- Evan Minor 19 yd run (2pt try good)

Passing

SL – Robbie Sims 12-23-169- 2 TD’s; Ben Harrington 2-4-2; TOTALS: 14-27-171-2 TD’s

S – Parker 5-23-80-2 INT

Rushing

SL – Johnnie Jones 12-109-2 TD; Robbie Sims 11-99; Kamauri Davis 5-18; Brett Blanks 1-14; Jack Mitchell 3-12; Keishawn McQueen 3-4; Amari Britton 1-3 TOTALS 36-259-2TD.

S – 28-89-1TD

Receiving

SL – Sheed Williams 3-95-1TD; Brett Blanks 10-67-1TD; Johnnie Jones 1-9 TOTALS 14-171-2TD

S – 5-80

Southern Lee forced three turnovers on the night.

Southern Lee had 18 first downs to Seaforth 9.

Southern Lee outgained Seaforth 430 yards to 169

Junior Running Back Johnnie Jones was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Senior NT/OL Donnie Williams was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

The 56-yard pick six by Senior Linebacker Asante Atkinson was the Bubba’s Subs & Pizza Impact Play of the Game.

The Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced Tuesday evening on the Coach Blanks Show and posted on the wfjawwgpradio.com website.