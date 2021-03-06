Cavaliers Bounce Back With Convincing 28-8 Win Over Carrboro

The Southern Lee Cavaliers (1-1) bounced back from a tough loss last week to win their 2021 spring football season home opener with a 28-8 victory over Carrboro (0-2). The Cavaliers scored 28 unansewred points before a Jaguar touchdown late in 4th quarter to earn the first win of the Coach Mike McClure era. Blake Harrington’s 73 yard touchdown pass to Brock Chappell got the Cavs on the board in the first quarter and Daniel Pisano’s 61 yard touchdown to Anthony Robinson in the third put the Cavs up 21-0.

The Cavalier defense played inspired football in holding Carrboro to 165 yards and caused 3 turnovers, and a first and goal defensive stand at the end of the first half was the highlight for the defense. Reggie Butler and Elijah Donaldson had interceptions for the Southern Lee. Southern Lee will start Tri-County 3A Play next Friday at Western Harnett.

Carrboro 0 0 0 8 8

Southern Lee 7 0 21 0 28

Scoring Summary

SL – Harrington 73 yd pass to Chappell (Pisano Kick)

SL – Morris 1 yd run (Pisano Kick)

SL – Pisano 61 yd pass to Robinson (Pisano kick)

SL – Morris 8 yd run (Pisano kick)

C – Martin 4 yd pass to Tudryn (2 pt try good)

Rushing

SL – Morris 14-83, Hamilton 3- (-3), Matthews 2-2, Harrington 2- (-12), Pisano 5-0 Totals 26-70

C – 35-62

Passing

SL – Harrington 5-12, 98, Pisano 6-10, 103

C – Martin 9-30, 103

Receiving

SL – Freeman 3-30, Robinson 2-60, Morris 1-1, Stone 2-31, Chappell 2-78, Hamilton 1-1 Totals – 11-201

C – 9-103