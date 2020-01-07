Cavaliers Finish Long Road Trip Tonight at Wakefield

The Long and Winding Road. The Beatles hit from the late 60’s comes to mind.

That is exactly what it has been for this young edition of the 2019-2020 Cavalier squad. The (4-7) Cavaliers boys basketball team will finish the journey tonight at (7-4) Wakefield and then return to the comforts of home and the Tri-County 3A conference race. The Cavaliers have played a tough schedule and with heavy losses from graduation from last year’s Conference Champion, along with 11 of 12 games on the road to start the season, the record isn’t typically what we see with Southern Lee basketball.

But it has put a young Cavalier team “under the gun” early-on and a good experience for his team. Head Coach Gaston Collins said it has been a challenge but that he has seen growth for his squad. “It’s been tough going on the road 11 of 12 games but I think our kids have grown and improved. Things like this make you tougher and we’ll need that when it comes to conference play.”

No teams in the Tri-County 3A Boys has a record better than .500 so far in non-conference play and the league looks to be wide open. Winning at home will be key and look for guards Sevion Clay (Sr) and Quashawn Williams (Jr) to provide leadership for the Cavaliers.

Southern Lee will open their conference schedule this Friday night at home against Western Harnett and the game will air live on WFJA 105.5 FM and stream online at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com. Game time is scheduled for an 8:00 tip.