Cavaliers Finish Tri-County 10-0, Earn #1 Seed in Conference & State Tournaments

The Southern Lee Cavaliers finished the Tri-County 3A at 10-0 and head to the playoffs as winners of 10 of their last 11 after a 57-46 win over Lee County at home to end the regular season. Southern Lee will enter the Conference Tournament as the #1 seed and host the Boy’s Semi-Finals Tuesday night at Cavalier Court.

Lee County jumped out to an early lead of 17-8 after the 1st quarter and used five 1st half 3s to lead 28-20 at the break. Eleven (11) points by Quashawn Williams kept the Cavaliers within sight as the Yellow Jackets held Cav’s leading scorer Se’Vion Clay to 4 points in the 1st half and Lee County seemed in control at the break. Derran McKoy hit two 1st half 3s for Lee County and the Yellow Jackets won the turnover battle 10-6.

Southern Lee used a 17-10 3rd quarter to get within one at 38-37 before the Yellow Jackets pushed to a 44-39 lead with 4 minutes to play. But from there it was all Cavaliers. Lee County turned it over on 4 of the next 5 possessions and the Cavaliers made no more mistakes – hitting free throws and ending the game on an 18-2 run. Southern Lee earns the #1 seed in the Conference Tournament and will be the #1 from the Conference in the state tournament.

Se’Vion Clay had 16 2nd half points (11 of 12 free throws) to finish with 20 points to lead the Cavaliers and Williams added 19. Georian McDougald had 7 points and 6 rebounds for the Southern Lee. Jarrian Hancock had a double-double for Lee County with 16 points and 10 boards while Derran McKoy chipped in 10 points.

Lee County will finish as #2 in the Tri-County 3A and receive a bye for the first round of the Conference Tournament. Lee County will play a semi-final matchup at 6:00 Tuesday night at Southern Lee. Southern Lee will play at 7:30 on Tuesday. The double-header will air live on 105.5 FM WFJA Sports.