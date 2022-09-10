Cavaliers Get Much Needed Win at Fairmont, 41-22

The Southern Lee Cavaliers survived a sluggish start to the game and a 90-minute drive to Fairmont to storm back from 16 points down in the first half to earn their first victory since the Spring 2021 season, 41-22 against the Golden Tornadoes.

After their opening possession resulted in a blocked 46-yard field goal attempt by Sophomore Bryan McCollum, and a fumbled snap on a punt on the next series led to an early 16-0 Fairmont lead, the Cavs battled back on two Junior Tyrice Douglas touchdown runs to close the gap to 16-14 at the half.

The 2nd half started like the first as the Golden Tornadoes drove down the field to start the second half resulting in a 41-yard touchdown run by Junior RB Dacoaleon Austin and a Fairmont 22-14 lead. From then on it was all Southern Lee. On the ensuing kickoff, Douglas took the kickoff at his own 5-yard line, shifted up the middle and went untouched 95 yards for the touchdown and with the successful two point try, the game was tied at 22-22.

The Cavalier special teams stepped up and blocked a Fairmont punt on the next drive, giving Southern Lee the ball at the Golden Tornadoes 19-yard line which led to a Senior Jorderion Hamilton 2yd run and a 28-22 lead. Southern Lee scored on their final 6 possessions of the game. Hamilton added another score on a 26-yard touchdown run in the 4th.

Southern Lee’s defense again turned in a solid effort as they forced Fairmont into 3 turnovers on the night and put pressure on Golden Tornadoes Quarterback Gabriel Washington consistently all night. Late in the third quarter with a first and goal at the Cavalier 4-yard line, the Cav defense stepped up and held Fairmont out of the end zone and on downs taking over at their own 4-yard line. On the next play, Douglas broke free and took it in from 96 yards for his fourth touchdown on the night.

Southern Lee (1-3) returns home next week to open Sandhills 3A/4A play against Richmond County (1-3).

Southern Lee 0 14 21 6 41

Fairmont 8 8 6 0 22

Scoring Summary

F–Washington 27 yd run (2 pt try good)

F- Washington 13 yd pass to Travelius Leach (2 pt try good)

SL – Tyrice Douglas 5 yd run (Kick failed)

SL – Douglas 2 yd run (2 pt try good)

F – Dacoaleon Austin 41 yd run (2 pt try failed)

SL- Douglas 95 yd kick return (2 pt try good)

SL- Jorderion Hamilton 2 yd run (2 pt try failed)

SL- Douglas 96 yd run (McCollum Kick)

SL – Hamilton 26 yd run (2 pt try failed)

Rushing

SL – Tyrice Douglas 8-128, 3 TD; Anthony Robinson 10-84; Jorderion Hamilton 8-56, 2 TD; Mike Tate-Blanks 1-(-4); Robbie Sims 4-(-9); Totals 31-255, 4 TD

F- 28-116, 2 TD

Passing

SL – Sims 4-9, 41 yards

F- 8-26, 78 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Receiving

SL – Kamaree Butler – 4-41; Totals 4-41

F – 8-78, 1 TD