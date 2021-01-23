Cavaliers Grab Early Tri-County 3A Lead

Southern Lee won on the road twice in week one of Tri-County 3A Conference play and will take the early lead in conference standings. COVID quarantine altered games in week one with both Harnett Central games postponed (Union Pines and Western Harnett) and only 3 of the 6 teams playing the two games scheduled.

The Cavaliers (2-0) won Friday night over Triton (1-1) 47-32 to go along with 56-41 win at Western Harnett on Tuesday. Despite heavy losses to graduation and transfers, the Cavaliers find themselves back in their normal position – the favorite to win another Tri-County 3A title.

Union Pines (1-0) won their only game played this week, at home over Lee County on Friday night 54-44. Lee County has led at the half in both losses in week one, yet now find themselves in a tough position trying to gain one of the two playoff spots in conference play. Western Harnett is at 0-1, with Harnett Central yet to play a conference game.

Sanford Area Basketball will be back on the air Tuesday night as the Southern Lee Cavaliers host the Union Pines Vikings. The game will air on WWGP 1050 AM & 95.1 FM and stream on the WWGP live stream. UNC basketball will air Tuesday night on WFJA 105.5 FM.