Cavaliers Lose Home Opener To Green Hope 27-10

The Southern Lee Cavaliers opened their 2021 Home Season with a bang scoring 1:07 into the game but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Falcons of Green Hope 27-10 at Cavalier Stadium. The Cavs scored early on their first possession of the game as Senior Quarterback Josh Stone ran off tackle for a 70 yard touchdown to put the Cavs up early. Southern Lee who had 60 total yards in week one against Westover, compiled 253 yards in total offense and moved the ball more consistently despite the loss.

The Cav defense came to play with a hard hitting night and holding Green Hope to 26 yards rushing on the night and several tackles for loss. It was two big pass plays and untimely penalties that hurt Southern Lee as Green Hope Sophomore Quarterback Lucas Mullins threw for 163 yards and touchdowns of 59 and 35 yards in the first half putting the Falcons ahead 17-10 at the half.

Southern Lee’s offense continued to move the ball down field in the second half, but a costly fumble in Green Hope territory stalled the drive and the Falcons went down to score a 3rd quarter touchdown to go up by 14.

Cavalier Freshman kicker Bryan McCollum connected from 35 yards out to give the Cavs a 10-7 second quarter lead.

Southern Lee (0-2) travels to South Johnston on Thursday night. Green Hope (2-0) will travel to Overhills.

Green Hope 7 10 7 3 27

Southern Lee 7 3 0 0 10

Scoring Summary

SL – Josh Stone 70 yd run (McCollum Kick)

GH– Lucas Mullins 59 yd pass to Cobe Wright (Kick good)

SL- McCollum 35 yd FG

GH – Mullins 35 yd pass to Bryce Peterson (Kick good)

GH – Owen Zalc 37 yd FG

GH – Mullins 14 yd run (Kick good)

GH – Zalc 22 yd FG

Rushing

GH – 29-26, 1 TD

SL – Josh Stone 13-76; Jorderion Hamilton 12-58; Anthony Robinson 9-41; Trenton Johnson 2-8; Totals 36-183, 1 TD

Passing

GH – Mullins – 9-15, 163 yds, 2 TD’s

SL – Stone 5-12, 75, 1 INT

Receiving

GH – 9-163, 2 TD’s

SL – Robinson 2-48; Jeremiah Freeman 2-17; Hamilton 1-10; Totals 5-75 yds

The Cavs had 2 turnovers on the night and 11 penalties for 85 yards.

Senior QB Josh Stone was named the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game for Southern Lee. Senior LB/G John Wilson was named the Normann Financial Group Defensive Player of the Game.