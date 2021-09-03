Cavaliers Lose on Road to South Johnson 47-13

The Southern Lee Cavaliers gave up a blocked punt for a touchdown less than 3 minutes into the game, and couldn’t overcome early mistakes and a methodical South Johnston offense as they fell to the Trojans on the road 47-13. After making some positive improvements in week 2 against Green Hope, the Cavs came out sluggish and couldn’t stop a balanced Trojan ground and air game as they fell behind 26-0 at the half.

For the second week in a row, penalties at the wrong time cost the Cavs a touchdown and allowed South Johnston drives to continue. Southern Lee’s defense had trouble all night with the Trojans giving up 230 yards on the ground and 167 more through the air.

The Cavs offense started off slow with just 6 yards rushing in the first half, did find some running room in the second half as they gained 138 yards on the ground in the second half. Quarterback Josh Stone, and Wideout/Running Back Anthony Robinson rotated carries on a 3rd quarter drive with Stone carrying the last 3 yards to put the Cavs on the scoreboard with no time left in the 3rd quarter. Senior Christian Matthews had 6 strong carries on Southern Lee’s final drive, ending with a 1 yard plunge into the end zone with 10 seconds left.

The Cavs struggled again this week with 11 penalties on the night, but did win the first down battle 18-17, with most of those coming in the 2nd half. Southern Lee (0-3) returns home Friday, Sept. 10th to face former Assistant Coach Lonnie Cox and the Golden Tornadoes of Fairmont. South Johnston won their third straight game against former Tri-County 3A teams, defeating Western Harnett and Triton before tonight.

Southern Lee 0 0 7 6 13

South Johnston 14 12 14 7 47

Scoring Summary

SJ – Leon Norris 26 yd blocked punt return (Kick failed)

SJ – Paul Olive 5 yd run (2pt conversion good)

SJ – Olive 82 yd pass to Brayden Barefoot (Kick failed)

SJ – Jaydn McNeill 15 yd run (Kick Failed)

SJ – CJ Remond 5 yd run (Kick good)

SJ – Olive 14 yd run (Kick good)

SL – Stone 3 yd run (McCollum Kick)

SJ – Brandon Giles 15 yd run (Kick good)

SL – Matthews 1 yd run (Kick failed)

Rushing

SL – Josh Stone 14-47, 1 TD; Trenton Johnson 8-40; Christian Matthews 6-31, 1 TD; Anthony Robinson 8-20; Brett Tate-Blanks 1-5; Nasir Blue 1-0; Totals 38-143, 2 TD

SJ – 25-230, 5 TD’s

Passing

SL – Stone 5-13, 108 yds,

SJ – Olive 10-19, 163 yds, 1 TD; Cole Parker 1-2, 4 yds

Receiving

SL – Robinson 5-108; Totals 5-108 yds

SJ – 11-167, 1 TD

Each team had one turnover a piece lost and one fumble recovered.

Cavaliers had 11 penalties, South Johnston 9

Junior Anthony Robinson was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game for Southern Lee. Junior Patrick Spearman Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.