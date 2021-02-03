Cavaliers Move To 4-0 – Beat Lee County 42-30

The Southern Lee Cavaliers won their 4th straight Tri-County 3A Conference game last night at Cavalier Court – beating Lee County 42-30. The two teams posted a total of 34 turnovers and combined for 4 of 30 shooting from 3-point range. But there was some outstanding defense from both sides and when the time was right, Southern Lee made the winning plays down the stretch to pick up the win.

The game stayed close through 3 quarters as the Cavaliers jumped out to a 10-5 early lead only to see the Yellow Jackets put together a 8-0 run to take a 13-10 lead midway through the 2nd quarter. A 3-pointer by Quashawn Williams at the first half buzzer sent the Cavaliers into halftime up 18-17. Southern Lee still led 30-26 at the end of the 3rd quarter, but it was all Cavaliers down the stretch.

Quashawn Williams led the way for Southern Lee with 15 points and 6 assists, Randall Upchurch had 11 points and 10 boards, and Georion McDougald had 9 points and 7 rebounds. Derran McKoy led Lee County with 8 points and 11 rebounds.

Southern Lee will be back in action Friday night when they host Western Harnett.