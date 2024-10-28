Cavaliers Pick Up Big Sandhills 3A Win Over Union Pines 26-23

Coming into Friday’s must win Senior night game at home against a much-improved Union Pines team, the Southern Lee Cavaliers knew what they had to do…play their most complete game of the season to pick up the victory and keep their playoff hopes alive. When the clock hit zero, the Cavs had done just that in all three phases of the game, turning away the Vikings 26-23 in a thriller at Cletis B Gore Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, Cavalier Senior Quarterback Robbie Sims was tackled in the endzone for a safety and a 2-0 Viking lead. Union Pines scored again on the ensuing drive after the kick and led 8-0 with 5:24 left in the half. Southern Lee came right back down the field on their next possession and Sims ran it in from two yards out, but a failed two point conversion left the score 8-6 Vikings, where it remained at halftime after a Senior Bryan McCollum’s 48-yard field goal try fell just short as time expired.

Southern Lee scored first in the third quarter when they initially lined up for a 25-yard field goal attempt by McCollum, but two straight Union Pines dead ball penalties, gave the Cavaliers 4th and goal from the 2-yard line. Coach Fred Blanks changed the plan, and Sims ran it in for the touchdown and a 13-8 Cavalier lead. Seconds after Union Pines Caleb Melton broke free for a 52-yard run to give the Vikings the lead back at 16-13, Senior Brett Blanks took the ensuing kick at the 11, and scampered 89 yards for the touchdown and Southern Lee was back in front 20-16.

The leads would change hands again when Sims was picked off in Cavalier territory by Union Pines Linebacker Dylan Benedict, who ran it back 18 yards for the score and the Vikings took the lead 23-20. But on this night, Southern Lee was determined, and the Cavaliers came back on an 82-yard run by Senior Johnnie Jones to lead 26-23 with 8:23 left in the game. The Cavalier defense was solid all night long despite two big plays by the Vikings, forced two turnovers in the late stages of the game to seal the win for the Cavaliers.

Southern Lee (1-4, 3-5) plays at Lee County (1-4, 4-5) in the annual Brick City Bowl next Friday night with a possible playoff spot on the line.

Union Pines 0 8 15 0 23

Southern Lee 0 6 14 6 26

Scoring Summary

UP– Safety – Sims tackled in end zone.

UP – Hayne Tobias 25 yd run (2 pt try failed)

SL – Robbie Sims 1 yd run (2 pt try failed)

SL – Sims 2 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

UP – Caleb Milton 52 yd run (2 pt try good)

SL – Brett Blanks 89 yd kick return (McCollum kick)

UP – Dylan Benedict 18 yd interception return (Kael Jahn kick)

SL – Johnnie Jones 82 yd run (Kick failed)

Passing

UP – Anthony Goswick – 9-18-89 yds – 1 INT

SL – Robbie Sims 9-13-83 yds – 1 INT

Rushing

UP – 29-160, 2 TD

SL – Johnnie Jones 13-141, 1 TD; Robbie Sims 17-63, 2 TD; Kamauri Davis 5-14; Brett Blanks 1-5; TOTALS 36-223-3TD.

Receiving

UP – 9-89.

SL – Sheed Williams 4-55; Brett Blanks 4-23; Mike Blanks 1-5; TOTALS 9-83.

Southern Lee now leads the game history nine wins to eight.

Southern Lee had ten first downs to Union Pines seven.

Southern Lee had one turnover to Union Pines two.

Fifteen Southern Lee Seniors were honored in pregame ceremonies.

Junior Running Back Johnnie Jones was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Senior DB/WR Sheed Williams was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

The 89-yard third quarter kickoff return by Senior Brett Blanks to regain the lead for Southern Lee was the Bubba’s Subs & Pizza Impact Play of the Game.

The Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced Tuesday evening on the Coach Blanks Show and posted on the wfjawwgpradio.com website.