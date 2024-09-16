Cavaliers Roll Past Fairmont 50-14

With their last non-conference game of the season moved to a Thursday night kick, the Southern Lee Cavaliers bounced back strong from a sluggish game last week, and throttled the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes, 50-14 in Robeson County. After a holding penalty negated an opening drive touchdown run by Senior Johnnie Jones and an eventual missed Field Goal by Senior Bryan McCollum, the Cavaliers turned things around fast with the help of their defense.

Senior Defensive Back Sheed Williams picked off a Fairmont pass and returned it 35 yards for the touchdown and an early 7-0 Southern Lee lead. Williams had three interceptions on the night and the Cavalier defense added a fumble recovery by Nasir Jones to extend their streak to 14 games of causing at least one turnover.

After a one-yard run by Senior Quarterback Robbie Sims made it 13-0 with less than a minute in the first quarter, the Cavalier defense forced a fumble that went out of the Fairmont endzone for a safety. On the ensuing kick by the Tornadoes, Senior Bret Blanks ran the kick back 52 yards for another score and it was 22-0 Southern Lee at the end of one quarter.

Sims also connected with Blanks on touchdown passes of 88 and 41 yards in the second quarter to give the Cavs a 43-8 halftime lead. Most of the second half was played with a running clock, as Southern Lee would add one more score on a two-yard run by Sophomore Tommy Lineberry to close it out. McCollum bounced back from the early missed field goal to make six straight PAT’s on the night.

Southern Lee (2-1) returns home next week to open Sandhills 3A/4A Conference play as they host Richmond County (1-2 before Friday game).

Southern Lee 22 21 7 0 50

Fairmont 0 8 0 6 14

Scoring Summary

SL – Sheed Williams 35 yd interception return (Bryan McCollum kick)

SL – Robbie Sims 1 yd run (Kick failed)

SL – Safety (ball fumbled through end zone)

SL – Brett Blanks 52 yd kickoff return (McCollum kick)

SL – Sims 88 yd pass to B. Blanks (McCollum kick)

SL – Johnnie Jones 15 yd run (McCollum kick)

F – Jamarion Brown 20 yd pass to Jamir Jones (2pt try good)

SL – Sims 41 yd pass to B. Blanks (McCollum kick)

SL – Lineberry 2 yd run (McCollum kick)

F – Brown 10 yd pass to Calvin Johnson ( 2pt try failed)

Passing

SL – Robbie Sims 9-11, 190yds, 2 TD

F – 11-24, 79 yds, 2 TD, 3 INT

Rushing

SL – Johnnie Jones 9-58-1TD; Jack Mitchell 3-34; Kamauri Davis 4-12; Brett Blanks 1-11; Robbie Sims 4-10; Amari Britton 1-6; Tommy Lineberry 1-2-1TD; Keishawn McQueen 1-1. TOTALS 24-134-2TD

F – 14-26

Receiving

SL – Brett Blanks 6-166-2TD; Nasir Jones 3-24; TOTALS 9-190-2TD.

F – 11-79-2TD

Western Harnett had ten first downs to Fairmont 5.

Southern Lee had three turnovers to Fairmont’s 4.

Southern Lee had no punts in the game.

Senior Quarterback Robbie Sims was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Senior Defensive Back Sheed Williams was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

The 88-yard touchdown pass from Sims to Brett Blanks was the Bubba’s Subs & Pizza Impact Play of the Game.

The Wilkinson/Bubbas Subs Coach Player of the Game will be announced next Tuesday on the Coach Blanks Show and posted on the wfjawwgpradio.com website.