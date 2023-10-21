Cavaliers Roll Past Union Pines 40-21 in Sandhills 3A/4A Conference Play

Trailing 14-0 less than five minutes into the game would have meant doomsday for past Southern Lee football teams. But not this year’s edition, as the Cavaliers stormed back to beat Union Pines on their Homecoming night, 40-21 in Cameron in a game delayed by 30 minutes for weather.

After giving up two long touchdown passes early, the Southern Lee swarming defense forced five Viking turnovers, and had a defensive touchdown in keeping Union Pines at bay the rest of the way. It was Junior Linebacker Jamauri Hall’s strip sack and 70-yard touchdown return that put the Cavs ahead for the first time at 19-14. Hall cause another turnover later that stopped a Viking drive before it got started.

Junior Quarterback Robbie Sims put three first half interceptions behind him, and led a Cavalier offense that ran 70 plays resulting in several long drives on the night. Sims finished with two touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns on the evening, as well as intercepting a Viking pass of his own in the third quarter while on defense.

Leading 33-21 in the 4th, Union Pines had first and goal from the Cavalier two-yard line. After gaining a yard on first down, the Southern Lee defense held on the next three downs and took over at their own 1-yard line. From there it was all Cavaliers. The Vikings were held to three yards rushing on the night.

Southern Lee (5-4, 2-3) returns home next week to face Lee County (4-5, 1-4) in the annual Brick City Bowl.

Southern Lee 0 13 13 14 40

Union Pines 14 0 7 0 21

Scoring Summary

UP – Anthony Goswick 55 yd pass to Ethan Biggs – (Tay Tranel kick)

UP – Goswick 68 yd pass to Biggs – (Tranel kick)

SL – Jo Jo Douglas 20 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

SL – Robbie Sims 27 yd pass to Mike Tate-Blanks (Kick blocked)

SL – Jamauri Hall 70 yd fumble return (2 pt try failed)

SL – Sims 13 yd pass to Brett Tate Blanks (McCollum kick)

UP – Goswick 19 yd pass to Hayne Tobias (Tranel kick)

SL- Sims 13 yd run (McCollum kick)

SL – Sims 1 yd run (McCollum kick)

Passing

SL – Robbie Sims 7-20-118-2TD-3INT

UP – Anthony Goswick 14-22-242-3TD-2INT

Rushing

SL- Jo Jo Douglas 21-147-1TD; Robbie Sims 16-68-2TD; Kamauri Davis 4-13; Mike Tate-Blanks 2-5; Johnnie Jones 6-(-4); Totals 49-229-3TD.

UP – Holden Thomas 6-9; Austin Mooring 7-7; Anthony Goswick 8-(-13); Totals 21-3.

Receiving

SL – Brett Tate-Blanks 5-62-1TD; Nasir Jones 1-29; Mike Tate-Blanks 1-27-1TD; Totals 7-118-2TD.

The Cavaliers had 347 yards to Union Pines 245.

Southern Lee had 3 turnovers to Union Pines 5.