Cavaliers Roll To 63-37 Win At Triton

The Southern Lee Cavaliers clinched a tie for regular season title with 3 games to play and secured a state playoff berth with a win last night.

Southern Lee 66, Triton 37

The Southern Lee Cavaliers picked up a big road win by rolling past Triton on the road 66-37 to remain unbeaten in the Tri-County 3A Conference. The Cavaliers are now 7-0 and have clinched at least a tie for the regular season title with 3 games to play. Southern Lee will be at home with Union Pines on Senior Night this Friday and Triton will be at Western Harnett.

Union Pines 49, Lee County 47

The Lee County Yellow Jackets overcame a 9-point halftime deficit by starting the 2nd half on a 13-1 run and led by 6 at 43-37 with just under 3 minutes left to play. Union Pines, scoring only 3 field goals in the 2nd half, used 11 of 15 from the line to inch closer and trailed by two at 47-45 with under 20 seconds to play. Jalen Eberhart then buried a 3 from the deep left corner to take a 48-47 lead and went on to win 49-47 to leave both teams in 3rd place in conference play at 3-4. Eberhart finished as the only player in double-figures with 10 for the Vikings, but seven different players scored 5-10 points for a balanced attack. Derran McKoy had 14 points and 11 boards for Lee County and Jarrian Hancock added 11 points and 8 rebounds. Lee County will host Harnett Central on Friday and Union Pines will be at Southern Lee.

Western Harnett 60, Harnett Central 57

Boys Tri-County 3A Standings

Southern Lee 7-0

Harnett Central 4-3

Lee County 3-4

Union Pines 3-4

Western Harnett 2-5

Triton 2-5

The Union Pines Lady Vikings won at home over Lee County Tuesday night to hold a one-game lead in the Tri-County 3A Conference Standings.

Girls Tri-County 3A Standings

Union Pines 6-1

Triton 5-2

Harnett Central 5-2

Southern Lee 3-4

Lee County 2-5

Western Harnett 0-7

Conference Schedule for Friday, February 7th

Harnett Central @ Lee County

Union Pines @ Southern Lee

Triton @ Western Harnett