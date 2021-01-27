Cavaliers Strengthen Hold on Tri-County 3A Conference

The Southern Lee Cavaliers remained unbeaten in conference play with a come-from-behind 54-49 win over Union Pines. The Vikings outscored the Cavaliers 18-10 in the 3rd quarter to take a 42-34 lead only to see Southern Lee win the 4th quarter 20-7 for the final score. Southern Lee moves to 3-0 in league play while Union Pines falls to 1-1. No other games were played Tuesday night as two conference teams are in quarantine protocol, and only one game (Western Harnett at Lee County) will be played on Friday.

Quashawn Williams led the way for Southern Lee with 21 points on 5 of 6 shooting behind the arc, freshman Isaiah Upchurch chipped in 12, and Southern Lee used a tremendous defensive effort in the 4th quarter to steal this one away. Southern Lee has been impressive in late game situations thus far in conference play and a 3-0 mark – with the uncertainty of COVID – seems bigger than normal as some teams will find it hard to complete a 10-game conference schedule.

Current Standings

Southern Lee 3-0

Union Pines 1-1

Triton 1-1

Western Harnett 0-1

Lee County 0-2

Harnett Central 0-0