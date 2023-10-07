Cavaliers Top Hoke 21-14 – Get Sandhills 3A/4A Win

Coming into their Homecoming game on a three-game losing streak, the Southern Lee Cavaliers played like they were in a must win situation and did just that – holding off Hoke County 21-14 at Cavalier Stadium.

After struggling on offense in their first series of the game and seeing a 47-yard field goal attempt by Junior Bryan McCollum sail just wide left, the Cavs went on a 10 play 86-yard drive ending on an 11-yard touchdown run by Senior Jo Jo Douglas to take a 7-0 lead. A Southern Lee interception by Senior Linebacker Julian McNeill on the next Buck drive, gave the Cavs the ball back and Southern Lee went right down the field and scored on a Junior Mike Tate-Blanks seven-yard run to make the score 14-0 at the half.

With the score still 14-0 after three quarters, Hoke County went on a 13-play drive to the Southern Lee one foot line. The Cavs defense then held the Bucks until 4th down before they scored to make it 14-6. But Douglas took the ensuing kickoff back 81 yards for the touchdown and the Cavs were back on top 21-6.

However, on the kickoff to Hoke County, the Bucks ran the kick back 81 yards as well, to the Cavalier 9-yard line and scored 3 plays later and added the two-point conversion to make the score 21-14 with 7:25 left. A Cavalier drive, where they converted on third down three straight times, resulted in a blocked field goal, and Hoke County took over at the Cavaliers 49-yard line. But the Southern Lee defense held strong and got a fourth down sack by Junior Linebacker Jamauri Hall to seal the victory.

The Cavaliers (1-3, 4-4) have next week off and will be back in action on October 20th at Union Pines (1-2, 2-5).

Hoke County 0 0 0 14 14

Southern Lee 0 14 0 7 21

Scoring Summary

SL – Jo Jo Douglas 11 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

SL – Mike Tate-Blanks 7 yd run (McCollum kick)

HC – Jairo Ortiz 1 yd run (Kick failed)

SL – Douglas 81 yd kickoff return (McCollum kick)

HC – Q’monte Allen 1 yd run (2pt try good)

Passing

HC – Brandon Saunders 12-27-137-1 INT; Q’Monte Allen 1-1-18; Totals 13-28-155-1 INT

SL – Robbie Sims 9-11-106

Rushing

HC – Jairo Ortiz 9-58-1 TD; Brandon Saunders 13-21; Q’monte Allen 4-7-1 TD; Tre’jan Williams 2-2; Nasir Wells 3-(-1); Totals 31-87-2 TD.

SL- Jo Jo Douglas 14-44-1 TD; Mike Tate-Blanks 6-27-1 TD; Robbie Sims 9-10; Brett Tate-Blanks 1-10; Kamauri Davis 2-4; Totals 32-95-2TD.

Receiving

HC – Tre’jan Williams 4-71; X’Zavier Stephens-McIntosh 5-44; Q’monte Allen 2-25; Joey Castaneda 1-13; Tyson Vick 1-2; Totals 13-155

SL – Brett Tate-Blanks 6-90; Avery Harrington 1-14; Mike Tate-Blanks 1-6; Jo Jo Douglas 1- (-4); Totals 9-106

The Cavaliers had 201 yards to Hoke County 242.

Southern Lee had 7 penalties and Hoke 11 but both for 80 yards each.