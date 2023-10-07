Cavaliers Top Hoke 21-14 – Get Sandhills 3A/4A Win
Coming into their Homecoming game on a three-game losing streak, the Southern Lee Cavaliers played like they were in a must win situation and did just that – holding off Hoke County 21-14 at Cavalier Stadium.
After struggling on offense in their first series of the game and seeing a 47-yard field goal attempt by Junior Bryan McCollum sail just wide left, the Cavs went on a 10 play 86-yard drive ending on an 11-yard touchdown run by Senior Jo Jo Douglas to take a 7-0 lead. A Southern Lee interception by Senior Linebacker Julian McNeill on the next Buck drive, gave the Cavs the ball back and Southern Lee went right down the field and scored on a Junior Mike Tate-Blanks seven-yard run to make the score 14-0 at the half.
With the score still 14-0 after three quarters, Hoke County went on a 13-play drive to the Southern Lee one foot line. The Cavs defense then held the Bucks until 4th down before they scored to make it 14-6. But Douglas took the ensuing kickoff back 81 yards for the touchdown and the Cavs were back on top 21-6.
However, on the kickoff to Hoke County, the Bucks ran the kick back 81 yards as well, to the Cavalier 9-yard line and scored 3 plays later and added the two-point conversion to make the score 21-14 with 7:25 left. A Cavalier drive, where they converted on third down three straight times, resulted in a blocked field goal, and Hoke County took over at the Cavaliers 49-yard line. But the Southern Lee defense held strong and got a fourth down sack by Junior Linebacker Jamauri Hall to seal the victory.
The Cavaliers (1-3, 4-4) have next week off and will be back in action on October 20th at Union Pines (1-2, 2-5).
Hoke County 0 0 0 14 14
Southern Lee 0 14 0 7 21
Scoring Summary
SL – Jo Jo Douglas 11 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)
SL – Mike Tate-Blanks 7 yd run (McCollum kick)
HC – Jairo Ortiz 1 yd run (Kick failed)
SL – Douglas 81 yd kickoff return (McCollum kick)
HC – Q’monte Allen 1 yd run (2pt try good)
Passing
HC – Brandon Saunders 12-27-137-1 INT; Q’Monte Allen 1-1-18; Totals 13-28-155-1 INT
SL – Robbie Sims 9-11-106
Rushing
HC – Jairo Ortiz 9-58-1 TD; Brandon Saunders 13-21; Q’monte Allen 4-7-1 TD; Tre’jan Williams 2-2; Nasir Wells 3-(-1); Totals 31-87-2 TD.
SL- Jo Jo Douglas 14-44-1 TD; Mike Tate-Blanks 6-27-1 TD; Robbie Sims 9-10; Brett Tate-Blanks 1-10; Kamauri Davis 2-4; Totals 32-95-2TD.
Receiving
HC – Tre’jan Williams 4-71; X’Zavier Stephens-McIntosh 5-44; Q’monte Allen 2-25; Joey Castaneda 1-13; Tyson Vick 1-2; Totals 13-155
SL – Brett Tate-Blanks 6-90; Avery Harrington 1-14; Mike Tate-Blanks 1-6; Jo Jo Douglas 1- (-4); Totals 9-106
- The Cavaliers had 201 yards to Hoke County 242.
- Southern Lee had 7 penalties and Hoke 11 but both for 80 yards each.
- Southern Lee went 5 for 10 on third down conversions.
- Junior Wide Receiver Brett Tate-Blanks was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.
- Junior Lineman Jamauri Hall was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.
- The Wilkinson/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced on the next Coach’s Show at 7:30pm Tuesday night October 17th on WFJA Sports 105.5 FM.
- Visit wfjawwgpradio.com and go to High School Football for more stats and information on Southern Lee Football and the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference.