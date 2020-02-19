Cavaliers Top Union Pines 59-57 – Face Harnett Central In Finals

#1 Southern Lee 59, #4 Union Pines 57

The Southern Lee Cavaliers faced late-game adversity for the 1st time in the Tri-County 3A and had to overcome a late Union Pines lead to win and advance in the Tri-County 3A Boys Tournament. Southern Lee trailed by one entering the 4th and by four points late in the game before Se’Vion Clay calmly sank two free throws to put the Cavaliers up two with 2.8 seconds remaining. Southern Lee used a strong 1st half performance by Quashawn Williams that included five (5) threes to lead 37-30 at the break but had to overcome turnovers and poor shooting in the 3rd quarter to win this one. The game wasn’t without some controversial calls late, to include a technical on the Union Pines bench after a charging call, but the Cavalier backcourt experience showed up just in time to pull this one out. Williams led the Cavaliers with 25 points and while Tyreeke McKoy (19) and Jalen Eberhart (16) led the Vikings.

#3 Harnett Central 54, #2 Lee County 37

The Trojans took control of this one early and led throughout on the way to a convincing win over Lee County. The Yellow Jackets beat the Trojans twice during the regular season, but a diamond and one defense on Lee County leading scorer Jarrian Hancock knocked Lee County back and the Jacket offense never really got going. Harnett Central led 29-11 at the break, and although Lee County held Harnett Central to 3 points in the 3rd to crawl within 10, the Trojans made free throws down the stretch to take the win. Anthony Tomlinson led the Trojans with 26 points.

Girls Scores

#1 Union Pines 55, #4 Southern Lee 20

#2 Harnett Central 49, Triton 33

***FINALS HAVE BEEN MOVED TO WEDNESDAY NIGHT***

Tonight’s Schedule at Union Pines

6:00 – Girls Final – #1 Union Pines vs. #2 Harnett Central

7:30 – Boys Final – #1 Southern Lee vs. #3 Harnett Central