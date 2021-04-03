Cavaliers Upended On the Road at Harnett Central 52-7

Former Southern Lee Quarterback De’Andre McCallister celebrated Senior Night at Harnett Central by leading the Trojans to a 52-7 victory over the Cavaliers at Harnett Central. For the second straight game the Cavalier offense found trouble moving the ball down the field consistently in managing just 7 points for the third straight week.  Sophomore running back Kendall Morris’ 22-yard 3rd quarter touchdown run gave the Southern Lee it’s only score on the night. 

Harnett Central (2-2, 2-4) outrushed the Cavaliers 416 to 49 to keep control of the game throughout. Southern Lee (1-3, 2-4) had chances to sustain drives but 5 Cavalier turnovers proved too much to overcome. Freshman Reggie Butler had a first half interception for Southern Lee that stopped a potential Trojan scoring drive. 

Southern Lee will conclude the 2021 Spring Season next Friday night as they host Lee County in the annual Brick City Bowl Classic. Harnett Central will conclude their season next week at Triton.    

Southern Lee         0     0     7     0       7  

Harnett Central      6     6     21   19   52                       

Scoring Summary 

HC – McCallister 10 yd run (Kick Failed) 

HC – McCallister 12 yd run (2pt conversion failed) 

HC – Perry 13 yd run (Pearson Kick) 

HC – McCallister 3 yd run (Pearson Kick) 

SL – Morris 22 yd run (Pisano Kick) 

HC – McCallister 22 yd pass to Bryant (Pearson Kick) 

HC – Bryant 18 yd run (Kick missed) 

HC – McKoy 1 yd run (Kick missed) 

HC – McCallister 15 yd pass to Billingsley (Pearson Kick) 

Rushing 

SL – Morris 14-34, 1TD; Harrington 2-12; Pisano 6-6; Graham 1-3; Robinson 1- (-6); Totals 24-49, 1TD 

HC – 53-416, 6 TD 

Passing 

SL – Harrington 5-14, 58 yds, 2 INT; Pisano 2-9, 14 yds., 1 INT Totals 7-23, 72 yds, 3 INT’s 

HC– McCallister 7-15, 110 yds, 2 TD, I INT  

Receiving 

SL – Robinson 3-51; Chappell 1-9; Morris 1-6; Greene 1-4; Freeman 1-2; Totals 7-72 yds 

T – 7-110, 2TD 

  • Junior Christian Matthews was named the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game for Southern Lee.  Freshman Reggie Butler was named the Normann Financial Group Defensive Player of the Game.  
  • The Wilkinson Coach’s Player of the Game will be announced on the Coach’s Show at 7:30 on Tuesday night on WFJA Sports 105.5 FM. 
  • The Cavaliers had 5 turnovers – 3 INT’s and 2 Fumbles; Harnett Central had 2 turnovers.  
  • Don’t forget to go to the Sports Tab on the Toolbar and select season stats for all the latest stats for Cavalier Football. 

